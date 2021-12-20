Two Wales towns topped the UK list of real estate hotspots for 2021.





Online real estate portal Rightmove has released a list of the top 20 UK real estate hotspots for 2021, with two Welsh towns taking the top and second spots.

Using the data to find the largest increase in average requested price also includes a third Welsh town in #11.

It has been two years since the Covid-19 pandemic has been impacting housing markets across Wales and the UK. In some areas, homes are selling at lightning speed, inventories are starting to dwindle, and many buyers are losing money in the surplus housing market. Request a price offer. Read more here.

All of Rightmove’s territories have recorded record price increases this year, with 7 out of 10 homes for sale on real estate portals looking for buyers.

The combination of sustained high demand and a shortage of properties to sell this year has increased competition among buyers by more than a third (36%) during 2021.

Tim Bannister, Director of Real Estate Data at Rightmove, said: “Average bids have increased significantly this year in many parts of the UK. Quotes have risen worldwide due to fierce competition for available real estate due to low inventory and high demand. year, and the agent reports that there are multiple bidders for the available properties.”

End of 3 Bed Terrace Selling with Peter Alan and Pontypridd for 65,000 (Image: rightmove)

Rhondda Cynon Taf’s Mountain Ash and surrounding areas are the UK’s overall property price hotspot this year, with average asking prices up 31% this year, according to Rightmove’s most recent data.

The average house price in Mountain Ash is 137,220, down significantly from 104,431 a year ago.

Porth at Rhondda Cynon Taf is second on this year’s list of price hotspots, where bids are up 26%, while Kirkby in Liverpool is third with 21%.

The town of Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire ranks 11th with an average bid price in 2021, increasing 15% from 147,758 to 170,248.

Further emphasizing the popularity of real estate in Wales this year, Holyhead tops the list of regions with the largest increase in agreed sales. The number of agreed-upon sales at Holyhead increased by 58% compared to last year.

End of terrace for 4 for 139,950 with Ramsay & White (Image: rightmove)

At the regional level, Wales was ranked number one as a regional price hotspot of the year. According to Rightmove, average asking prices in Wales are up 10.5% compared to last year, followed by South West (+9.6%) and South East (+9.1%).

At the county level, monthly data reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) show that regular visitors to Carmarthenshire, Vale of Glamorgan and Pembrokeshire are close to the top of the county average home price rise list, with Blaenau Gwent consistently in the top five. .

According to the latest ONS data, Merthyr Tydfil became the Wales region with the highest house prices from October 2020 to October 2021, with Blaenau Gwent in second place and Rhondda Cynon Taf in sixth place. Learn more about the most recent ONS home price data here.

According to Rightmove, the top 20 average price hike hotspots for 2021:

1. Mountain Ash, Ronda Cynon Taff: increased by 31%

2. Force, Ronda Cynon Taf: 26% increase

3. Kirkby, Merseyside: 21% increase

4. Romash, South Yorkshire: 20% increase

5. Methyl, Pipe: 18% increase

6. Bradley, West Yorkshire: an increase of 18%

7. Whitby, North Yorkshire: 17% increase

8. Tranmere, Cheshire: 16% increase

9. Norris Green, Merseyside: 16% increase

10. Sunday, Nottinghamshire: 16% increase

11. Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire: 15% increase

12. Handsworth, Birmingham: 15% increase

13. Haxby, York: 15% increase

14. St. Ives, Cornwall: 15% increase

15. Stewart, Ayrshire: 15% increase

16. Bacup, Lancashire: 15% increase

17. Little Hulton, Greater Manchester: 15% increase

18. Walmersley, Greater Manchester: 15% increase

19. Rossington, Doncaster: 14% increase

20. Anfield, Liverpool: 14% increase

The Valley has been regarded for many years as an attractive Wales area where buyers can find properties below the national average.

The counties that make up the valley area have been productive hunting grounds for first-time buyers, those climbing the real estate ladder who want space for more assets than the city or coast can offer, and, of course, investors.

Viewers of the popular weekly real estate program Homes Under The Hammer are accustomed to seeing presenter Martin Roberts rummage through the traditional terraces of valley streets ahead of an auction.

3 Bed Terrace for 145,000 with Penhill Jones Property (Image: rightmove)

One of the South Wales auction houses that regularly sell valley real estate and appear regularly in Homes Under The Hammer is the Paul Fosh auction.

Of the real estate in the valley area, owner Paul Fosh says:

“Perhaps 50,000 people, instead of keeping the bank doing nothing, they are working and deciding to invest that money in buying a house, perhaps a South Wales Valley terraced property that is popular at our monthly auctions. Rent or resell they We see it as a better and safer investment.

We will help you find a home here.

“I don’t see any easing of demand or prices for real estate at all so investors can continue to target good priced properties in the South Wales Valley.”

Gareth Jones, director of Penhill Jones Property, responsible for the Rhondda Cynon Taf area, believes there are several reasons for the remarkable rise in popularity of the valley area.

He said: “Valley access to Cardiff, Swansea and Newport is getting easier with better infrastructure and transport connections, and real estate here offers better value compared to the city.

“Moving to more telecommuting means you no longer have to live close to work, and the ability to travel country and mountain roads at lunchtime is a huge plus. If you work from home, the beautiful views out the window.

Selling four beds separate with Purplebricks for 380,000 (Image: rightmove)

“You can usually buy more spacious properties to accommodate telecommuting compared to surrounding cities.

“There is also a lot of project real estate in and around the valley and the speed and trajectory of the market makes people eager to take advantage of it and start renovating it.

“I have sold quite a few projects that I bought from my family for a relatively small amount and finished with other families for a healthy profit.

“There is definitely an influx of buyers relocating to the Mountain Ash and Aberdare areas.

“I have sold a variety of properties across the region, from first buyers in Brighton to downsizers in Surrey to upsizers in Birmingham.

“I think the valley has a lot to offer and is now recognized.”

