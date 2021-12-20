Vikings fan dies weeks after fall in Packers game at US Bank Stadium





A Minnesota football fan died of a head injury suffered in a fall during the Vikings and Green Bay Packers game on Nov. 21.

Josh Engle, a husband and father of four from Maple Lake, was injured in the first quarter of the Vikings-Packers game in Minneapolis. According to his CaringBridge page, Engle and his friends were on their way to the concession stands on the game’s first ride when Engle fell off the stairs about 20 feet and collided with the glass barrier below.

Engle was placed on a stretcher and rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery. He suffered multiple brain hemorrhages, a fractured skull and a blood clot from which he was ultimately unable to recover.

Engle died with his wife by his side on December 14.

The Vikings issued a statement on Engle’s death on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Josh Engle, who suffered a tragic fall in the first quarter of the Packers-Vikings match on November 21. Josh was a passionate Vikings fan, but more importantly, according to our reports. conversations with his family, he was a loving husband, father and friend. Our hearts go out to the entire Engle family during this difficult time, “the statement said.

Engle was an organ donor, which earned him honor on his last day as he was transported to an operating room with his family behind him and hospital staff lining the hallways in silence.

“Without words, they embraced our grief and lightened the burden. For them to walk away from all the hard work they were doing to honor Josh like that was amazing. The experience was powerful, and we will not forget it. never, ”an Engle newspaper wrote on CaringBridge reads.

Engle’s favorite NFL team was the San Francisco 49ers, followed closely by the Vikings, according to his CaringBridge. His family made sure to have the Vikings-49ers game on TV in their hospital room on November 28.

A GoFundMe for the British has so far generated around $ 10,000. You can make a donation by clicking here. The GoFundMe describes Engle as a kind, compassionate and generous man.

“It’s not often that we are lucky enough to have such a kind, compassionate and generous person like Josh. He was a kind and loving husband, father, son, brother and great and loyal friend to So many people. He touched so many people. Josh had chosen to be an organ donor and will be able to help other families going through equally devastating situations. We were surprised to find out that the act of saving lives Thanks to organ donation is an incredible and rare gift. Josh was only the 36th donor for the year at HCMC, which is the largest hospital in Minnesota in terms of population. The second largest had 26 donors for the year. ‘year to date. The hospital already had recipients shortlisted to be a candidate for his donation. We are so proud that Josh has chosen to be an organ donor. “

Josh is survived by his beloved wife Amber and their 4 children: Emily (15), Mackenzie (14), Brayden (9) and Layla (7).

“While it is impossible to put a monetary value on the loss of a loving father and husband, we are launching this fund to try to reduce the financial burden of medical bills, cremation and related expenses. Thank you very much for keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/vikings-fan-dies-weeks-after-fall-during-packers-game-at-us-bank-stadium The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos