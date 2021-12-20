UK Covid cases surge to nearly triple the amount that caused the 2020 Christmas restrictions





The UK recorded a record 93,045 coronavirus cases on 17 December. This is almost three times the number recorded on the same day last year. Downing Street is currently under strong pressure to introduce Covid restrictions.

Coronavirus in numbers: 51,463,255 deliveries of first vaccine in UK

Britain faces threat of further Covid restrictions after scientists demanded a month-long lockdown.

It comes exactly one year after Boris Johnson announced a ‘level 4’ lockdown across England last Christmas.

Daily coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 93,045 on December 17, nearly triple the number of 35,383 infections recorded on the same day in 2020.

The government is currently considering a two-week circuit breaker to address the Omicron variant that is fueling the UK’s latest Covid wave.

Meanwhile, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) went a step further and called for a one-month closure.

As cases surge across the country, there is growing pressure to take drastic action on the No10.

On December 17, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) reached an all-time high.

About 547,606 coronavirus cases were recorded this week, compared to 190,744 in the same week last year.

Even so, the weekly death toll actually fell by 6.5%, but scientists warn that the death toll will surge in the coming weeks.

British researchers say there is ‘no evidence’ that Omicron is lighter than the Delta variant, and SAGE warns that it could peak between 600 and 6,000 deaths per day.

The largest daily increase in deaths from COVID-19 to date is 1,800 deaths during the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new COVID-19 cases this week nearly tripled compared to the same period last year.

Health Minister Sajid Javid declined to rule out further restrictions in an interview with the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

He added that “there are no guarantees” following a “careful analysis” by scientific advisors who warn of the threat of Omicron.

“I don’t think there is any guarantee for this pandemic,” Javid said.

“At this point, we have to keep reviewing everything.”

Coronavirus booster vaccination programs have increased at an unprecedented rate to slow the spread.

The Omicron variant is fueling the UK’s fastest coronavirus wave to date.

Sadiq Khan has declared a ‘major event’ in the capital due to the rapidly spreading strain that now accounts for 80% of cases in London.

The mayor of London says more rules are needed, such as social distancing and limiting household mixes.

Boris Johnson has been accused of missing an important cobra meeting on Sunday night, with the possibility of a Christmas Covid lockdown remaining on the blade.

Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has criticized Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for promising to secure more cash to combat the Omicron ‘tsunami’.

That’s because the UK government has doubled the additional funding the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can afford to fight the virus from 430 million to 860 million.

However, Ms Sturgeon said on social media it has not been decided yet whether she will need to pay the money back.

She tweeted: Before we double-turn: 1/ The 220m announced last week is nothing new or added (actually 48m less than we expected).

Boris Johnson is under pressure to introduce new lockout restrictions (

“Seeking confirmation if this new 220m is an extra (if it is, then 48m will make up for the last loss) and if it should be reimbursed.

To the extent that it is new/additional, she said the Scottish government will go entirely to helping businesses and the overall Covid effort.

Ms Sturgeon added: With infections soaring and businesses struggling, there is a much more urgent need for action/support from the UK government to ensure that the hands of the delegated government are not tied up.

To this end, it is disappointing and disappointing that neither the Prime Minister nor the Prime Minister was present at COBRA this evening.

