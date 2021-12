Fauci: United States “definitely” saw variants arriving, but “unprecedented” omicron mutations

Dr Anthony Fauci claimed that while health officials expected variants of COVID-19, the omicron variant exhibited “unprecedented” mutations that even caught experts off guard.

The omicron variant has driven new cases to alarming levels over the past two weeks, leading some universities and companies to impose boosters or re-enact tougher restriction measures in an echo that reminds people of the early stages of the disease. the pandemic.

OMICRON FORCES A WAVE OF CLOSURE ON A NATIONAL LEVEL AS BIDEN WARNS WINTER OF DATH HOOKING

Vice President Kamala Harris said this week that the Biden administration “did not see” the delta or omicron variants coming, but Fauci said health experts warned of the variants, but not against variants of that specific type.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily White House briefing on December 1, 2021 (AP Photo / Susan Walsh, File)

“We’ve definitely seen variations coming in,” Fauci told CNN “State of the Union”. “What was not expected was the extent of mutations in amino acid substitutions in the omicron, which was truly unprecedented.”

NFL REDUCES TESTS FOR VACCINATED ASYMPTOMATIC PLAYERS

The omicron variant developed 50 mutations, a significant increase over the delta variants, around ten mutations. Most alarming is that mutations have occurred in the spike protein, which helps the virus potentially escape the increased protection produced by vaccines.

“When you have that much replication going on in the community, to give a virus enough opportunities to replicate, you know it will eventually mutate, and sometimes those mutations result in a new variant,” Fauci explained. “This is what happened with delta, certainly this is what happened with omicron.”

Blame OMICRON variant, NHL RESUMES DAILY COVID-19 TESTING

One of the ways to handle the omicron variant is to test regularly, but massive lines have created a backlog for testing and a shortage of tests to take away.

Fauci said the government plans to make a significant investment in testing capacity in order to get around this problem.

“What the government has done now, and you’re going to see the result of that, is literally investing billions of dollars to get between 200 and 500 million tests available per month, which means there will be lots of testing, “Fauci told ABC” This Week. “A lot of them will be free.”

“There are going to be 10,000 centers that are going to offer free testing,” he added, speculating that the public will see the results in two to three weeks.

