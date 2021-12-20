UK COVID rules: Christmas for millions could be canceled as UK weighs on Omicron limits





The UK health minister has refused to rule out the possibility of further COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas, saying the spread of the Omicron strain is a very fast-moving situation.

The state has reported a surge in omicron cases, and government advisers say it may be the tip of the iceberg.

Australian Omicron

On Saturday, the mayor of London declared a major event to help city hospitals cope.

Health Minister Sajid Javid told BBC Television when asked if the new restrictions could be ruled out before Christmas, saying he assessed the situation was changing very quickly.

Two men in Santa hats hugging people in facemasks as they pass by London. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/AP

There is no guarantee for this epidemic. At this point we have to keep reviewing everything.

Javid said the government is observing data on an hourly basis and listening to scientific advisers, balancing the broader impact of restrictions on things like business and education.

He said there’s still a lot we don’t know about Omicron, but waiting for the data to become clearer might be too late to respond to a variant.

Cabinet Secretary Steve Barclay held a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Sunday to discuss the situation with the British government and agreed to increase funds to contain the spread of Omicron.

“They have agreed to continue monitoring new data over the next few days and work closely with businesses and public authorities across the UK to understand their impact on industry and services,” a cabinet official said.

British Health Minister Sajid Javid and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Tom Nicholson/AP

More than 100 Conservative MPs owned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson voted against the government’s latest measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 earlier this week. After a series of scandals and mistakes, Johnson faces the biggest crisis of his premiership.

When asked if Prime Minister Johnson was too weak to introduce additional regulations, Javid replied, “No… If the government thinks it should do more, it will of course be submitted to Congress and Congress will decide.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday that the most recent confirmed omicron cases across the UK were 37,101, up more than 12,000 from 24 hours ago, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Twelve people believed to be carrying the Omicron variant have died as of Friday.

Javid said the actual number of omicron infections would be much higher.

UK COVID-19 restrictions could increase over Christmas amid surges in Omicron infections. Credit: AP

The number of all new COVID-19 cases reported in official data on Sunday was 82,886, up 51.9% from the previous week in the seven days through December 19.

Javid said the government believes that about 60% of new COVID-19 cases in the UK are now Omicron.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the new restrictions were inevitable as health care services are at risk of collapse due to joint pressures of staff shortages and increased hospitalizations.

