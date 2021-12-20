Mass representative confirmed as US Ambassador to Ireland – NBC Boston





The United States Senate on Saturday confirmed Representative Claire Cronin of Easton, Massachusetts, as the United States’ ambassador to Ireland.

The approval of the voice vote paves the way for Cronin to leave Massachusetts House, where she is the majority leader on President Ron Mariano’s leadership team, and for Mariano to eventually occupy a prominent place in the House hierarchy. .

President Joe Biden, whom Cronin backed in last year’s presidential election, appointed Cronin over the summer.

The Senate approved Cronin’s appointment on a voice vote. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing on the appointment in September and gave his appointment a favorable recommendation in October.

The House is expected to eventually hold a special election to take Cronin’s seat, as he has more than a year left in his two-year term. The 11th district of Plymouth it represents also includes part of Brockton.

Cronin previously co-chaired the Legislature’s Joint Committee on the Judiciary and played a key role in enacting major laws on criminal justice, abortion access and police accountability. As a lawyer and mediator, she has also worked on the historic settlement of the sexual abuse of the Catholic clergy. She was first elected to the House in 2012 and is a graduate of Stonehill College and Suffolk University Law School. Cronin is a member of the Massachusetts Bar and admitted to practice in the United States District Court and the United States Supreme Court.

Mariano issued a statement Saturday morning congratulating Cronin.

“The House of Representatives has been particularly fortunate to have Claire in its ranks and as the first woman to lead the majority,” he said. “She is leading by example – with the goal of raising voices, advocating for a more just society and delivering effective solutions through collaboration. Claire is one of those unique people who uplifts you and puts you in the spotlight. challenge to be a better person and a better public servant. “

