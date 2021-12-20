How MAFS Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Honor Jonathan While on Vacation





Always in their hearts! Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner gave Us Weekly an exclusive tour of their RV Vacation Decorations and revealed how they honor their angel son Jonathan every year.

This is the first year going to celebrate Christmas in a motorhome, Hehner, 38, told us exclusively about the couple’s digs, which they moved into earlier this year to work on their marriage.

After picking up their two children, their daughter Henley, 4, and their son Hendrix, 19 months old from school, Hehner and Otis, 35, gave the little ones a decoration party. They all worked together to install a third tree inside the vehicle, in addition to other festive items like a carpet of snow, pine cones, and a glowing fox and squirrel.

Because every motorhome must have a luminous fox, Hehner joked.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Courtesy of Jamie Otis / Instagram

The Married at First Sight alumni, who recently visited the Otis family, also brought their daughters Elf on the Shelf back to kick off the holiday excitement. Hehner then enlisted the help of his eldest child to begin decorating the mini faux tree, before pointing out a special ornament that they make sure to display.

Jamie and I have been trying to get a lot of relevant ornaments for this year. Henley had his ballerina, he said, before waving angel wings for their late son, Jonathan, who was stillborn in 2016. He was our firstborn. [who] was too good for the earth. So we always have angel wings to put on the tree for Jonathan.

Otis intervened, he went to heaven to be an angel, hence the sweet ornament. The Bachelor alum explained that the family makes sure to buy gifts for the little boys who would be Jonathan’s age each year and donate them in his honor.

The New York native has previously touched on Jonathan’s loss on Rainbow Baby Day in August.

I never wished my kids would stop growing or stay small forever, Otis captioned photos from her pregnancy return with her daughter in 2017. Thank God all. Single. day when they were able to grow big and strong because their older brother, Johnathan, was not able to. I still wish there was * something * I could have done to protect Johnathan and keep him safe so he could be here with us.

YouTube star Hanging With the Hehners noted her loss of pregnancy was the sharpest pain she’s ever felt, mainly because she had to give birth with him at 17 weeks and then deliver it.

[I] didn’t want to let him go. If they’d let me out of that hospital with him, I would have, she continued. Instead, I just held him, kissed him and rocked him until they took him from me.

The author of Wifey 101, however, believes Jonathan is watching his baby sister and baby brother making sure they are safe, healthy, and strong. She added that Johnathan will forever be my baby boy and that I will never, ever stop honoring you or telling anyone who listens to me about you.

The couple, who married in 2014, have spoken about the ups and downs of their relationship, including their desire to live in closer quarters to try and help them get back together.

We are moving our family of 4 in a motorhome and hope that by decluttering and simplifying our lives we can strengthen our marriage and focus on what is most important in life: family and love Otis wrote via Instagram in October.

To see the fully decorated Otis and Hehners TV, including lights and an outer crown, watch the exclusive video above!

Hear Hot Hollywood from Us Weekly as Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/how-mafs-jamie-otis-doug-hehner-honor-jonathan-during-holidays/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos