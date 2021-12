Meanwhile, photos of the Downing Street shutdown have been released showing the prime minister and his wife enjoying cheese and wine with various staff in Garden 10.

This image appears to support the claim that a social gathering took place in May 2020. At the time, inter-household mixing was limited to two people and guidance was that they had to meet face-to-face for business “if absolutely necessary”. 19 people are shown gathering in the sun on the terrace and in the garden below.

In other developments:

Truss takes over Brexit negotiations from Frost.

Liz Truss assumed responsibility for UK-EU negotiations following the resignation of Lord Frost as Boris Johnson abolished the role of dedicated Brexit secretary. Already popular with Conservative lawmakers and touted as future party leader, Mrs. Truss is now responsible for resolving issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol. Her predecessor resigned from the cabinet on Saturday citing concerns about the “travel direction” of Prime Minister Johnson’s government. Nick Timothy said that Lord Frost’s resignation is an opportunity to take a more radical course. Meanwhile, city workers’ fears of “Brexodus” have not been realized.

Solve puzzles that make us happy

A new generation of happiness scholars regard the small but important moments of our lives as bread and butter of happiness. This is good news for anyone who feels overwhelmed by recent events. Catch the little moments and the melancholy doesn’t have to be as overwhelming as it first seems. Luke Mintz discovers how little joys make the big pictures better.

daily dose of mat

Watch Matt’s weekend comics covering the aftermath of the North Shropshire by-election.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

Outdoor Events | Church weddings are allowed outdoors for the first time in 250 years, following the government’s massive liberalization of marriage laws. Pastors should allow churches to hold weddings outdoors. This is the biggest change since the Marriage Act of 1753 sealed religious ceremonies. The Ministry of Justice will also permanently relax regulations on citizenship.

Worldwide: The LA crime wave knows no borders.

Shocked by the death of an 81-year-old philanthropist, Los Angeles is engulfed in a wave of violent crime. Armed security patrols have intensified after the shooting death of movie star and former president’s friend Jacqueline Avant. Pet Samson is dispatched from Beverly Hills.

