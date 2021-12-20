Omicron fears it will trigger a market sell off as traders clear their accounts





(Bloomberg) – As investors wrapped up this year’s trading, the threat of further lockdowns sent shockwaves through markets around the world.

Bloomberg’s Most Read

US stock index futures fell, Treasuries gained, and risk-sensitive currencies slipped. European stocks fell the most in three weeks, led by travel shares.

Lockdown risks rise as UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out tougher measures ahead of Christmas after the country’s top health advisers called for more restrictions to contain the surging coronavirus infections increase. The Netherlands said on Saturday they were going for a full lockdown until at least January 14. The largest countries in Europe are also weighing more on the brakes to fight an increase as well.

Volatility surged as the Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility VSTOXX Index and the VIX Index both hit their highest levels in two weeks. S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 1.8% while the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 2.5% at 9:06 am in London.

The markets this week and next will be for day traders with nerves of steel and deep pockets, not trend followers, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte, in a note. As I have said several times, the winner in December is V for volatility.

Senator Joe Manchins ‘rejection of the US spending program at the heart of President Joe Bidens’ economic agenda has added fuel to the fire as market liquidity begins to dwindle as Christmas approaches.

Investors grabbed bonds whose yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries slipped five basis points to a two-week low of 1.35%, while benchmark gilts fell by the same. amounting to 0.71%. Forex traders have also crammed into safe havens, with the Japanese yen rallying against most of its Group of 10 peers.

The story continues

The market is very nervous and obviously the flow of information on omicron is not good, said Charles Diebel, fund manager at Mediolanum. But I’m not sure the impact will last too long. I think the combination of infections and boosters means it subsides relatively quickly, i.e. by February, so I wouldn’t buy bonds on the back.

Asian stocks fell, with benchmarks falling in Japan, China and Hong Kong, while the Indias Sensex index looked set to enter a correction. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index fell 2% to trading at its lowest level in 13 months amid falling volumes, with around 29 billion shares traded on Monday at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has cut its forecast for economic growth in the United States following the Manchins’ decision against the Biden administrations on a tax and spending program of about $ 2 trillion. Goldman has reduced its projection of real gross domestic product for the first quarter to 2% from 3% previously.

The backdrop of weakening monetary stimulus in large economies also exacerbates asset problems in developing countries.

The removal of accommodative monetary policy by many major central banks will hit emerging markets hard, as well as other risky assets that depend on abundant liquidity, according to Win Thin, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. EM is expected to remain under pressure as we approach 2022.

All developing market currencies except the yuan have weakened against the greenback over the past six months. The Turkish lira, which came under pressure after President Recep Erdogan signaled a business model that relies on lower borrowing costs, slipped to an all-time low on Monday.

In equities, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has slipped over 7% this year and is down 2% today, while the MSCI World Index is up around 16%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gauge extended its weekly decline in a session of high volume trading. With the holidays fast approaching, it could have been the last day of 2021 with enough liquidity for investors to trade large positions.

Unless we see that flow turn around, we feel like we might be at the mercy of squaring positions, rather than chasing after, and yearning to get some of it out before the end of the calendar year, Chris Weston, research manager at Pepperstone Financial Pty Ltd., wrote in a note to clients.

Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read

2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-stock-index-futures-fall-030733739.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos