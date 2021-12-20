UK Covid News: Frost refuses to say if he thinks more ministers will resign due to regulation | politics





good morning. Shadow Minister Rachel Reeves was doing a Labor broadcast interview this morning and of course she was asked about the Guardian photos. The photo showing Employee #10 having a drink in the gardens on Downing Street is at a social gathering like this one. Not allowed.

It is said that the 10th was a business meeting. However, Reeves ridiculed this claim. When she appeared on the Today program where the staff in the photo work, she replied:

I don’t know what you do at work, but I don’t spend my time drinking a glass of wine and eating cheese… I don’t take my husband to work either.

PM’s wife, Carrie Johnson, poses for a photo at the meeting. Reeves continued:

It wasn’t a picture of people working. He seemed to be enjoying himself not only with his colleagues, but also with his family. So yes, I think there is evidence of breaking the law on several occasions, not just this one.

Attorney General and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab appeared on the air for the government this morning, and in a Downing Street photo he held to the line that it was a working meeting, but he also tested new claims back: It couldn’t be a party because people were wearing suits. He told Times Radio.

The point the id makes is that the rules you mention are all social mixing rules. This was not a social gathering. I don’t think it’s a social gathering, as there were people in work clothes after meetings at work.

However, in Raab’s interview, most of the questions were not about the picture, but whether the government would announce new Covid restrictions before Christmas. But in response to these questions, almost nothing he said from what we learned when Health Minister Sajid Javid attended the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday ruled it out. I won’t track what hasn’t been made, Raab said.

By the end of the day, your position may become clearer. We will have a lobby briefing at 11:30 a.m., the BBC said this has not been confirmed but there may be a press conference later.

