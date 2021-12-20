UK company not persuaded by new safety and quality mark





A survey conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce found that businesses were “unconvinced” about the UK government’s plans to introduce the new “UKCA” safety and quality mark after Brexit.

The new “UKCA” safety certificate will replace the EU’s “CE” mark on all products in the UK from January 2023. This was to declare the UK’s new regulatory independence after Brexit.

However, the UKCA plan, which has already been delayed by a year due to pressure from manufacturers and traders, remains unpopular, according to the survey.

About 59% of BCC members who rely on quality assurance marks to bring their products to market said they would prefer to have the CE mark re-acknowledged in a survey of 1,000 companies.

William Bain, BCC’s head of trade policy, said the findings “reflect the firm’s “clear view” that the UK is not persuaded by the repeal of the CE mark.

Conversely, Bain added that the business saw a “strong advantage” in having a single system for industrial and electrical product certification recognized in both the EU and UK, and avoiding the cost of redundant testing incurred by using two different regimes. I did.

“We are urging UK ministers to put more effort and create solutions that reflect the realities of supply and manufacturing chains, and do not add extra costs at a time of continuing supply chain stress for many businesses,” he said. He said.

This intervention is the latest in corporate complaints about the UK’s “Assessment of Conformity” mark, which has consistently warned the industry will not be ready until 2023 due to the UK’s lack of testing capabilities.

The UK’s Construction Leadership Council sent a letter to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last month warning that the UKCA mark would create a shortage of building materials and materials and undermine the government’s “leveling” agenda.

The UK’s drone industry, often cited by ministers as an example of how the UK could steal its post-Brexit march into the EU, has issued warnings about the UK’s lack of capacity to ultimately bring business back to the EU.

Of the UK exporters surveyed by the BCC, around 49% said they would like to permanently return to the CE marking system, while only 8% said they would like to stop using the CE marking on 1 January 2023 as planned by the government.

A mid-size electronics manufacturer based in Ayrshire, western Scotland, said in response to a survey that it faced “a monumental task” to change all labels in its inventory of nearly 100 products to make them available for the EU and UK markets.

Cost and bureaucracy have deterred EU customers, he added. “So Brexit lost our business, dramatically increased our costs and killed our sales expansion in the EU,” the company said.

Several other respondents urged the government to continue to recognize the EU mark even if it decides to retain the UKCA mark.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the UKCA mark allowed the UK to “take back control of our own product regulations”. “It is important not to delay implementation any longer,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e6ea46bf-a785-40f5-968d-3b29be88f152 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos