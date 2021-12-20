U.S. Treasury yields fall amid fears Omicron may hamper recovery





U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, as investors feared this omicron Covid variant could derail the recovery.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury bill yield fell 2 basis points to 1.39% around 7.15am ET. The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds fell 1 basis point to 1.8%. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01%.

Asian stocks and oil prices traded lower on Monday after some restrictions from Covid-19 were reimposed in Europe. It comes as the rapidly spreading omicron variant threatens to hit the economy during the holiday season and the New Year.

The weekend’s news on the variant kept the pressure on investor sentiment as the World Health Organization said cases doubled in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread, and officials Britons said more Covid-19 restrictions were possible. Over the weekend, the Netherlands entered a full lockdown until after the New Year, with US President Joe Biden expected to deliver a speech on the variant on Tuesday.

With omicron set to become the dominant variant of Covid in the United States, health officials over the weekend urged citizens to get vaccinated and wear masks. Pfizer said on Friday that the pandemic could extend until 2023.

New York Federal Reserve Chairman John Williams told CNBC on Friday: “I think investors and markets are very focused on Fed policy, but Covid is still the biggest story in the economy world. “

The Federal Reserve’s more hawkish turn on monetary policy also remained at the center of investor concerns. The Fed announced last week that it would speed up cutting its monthly bond purchases and signaled plans to raise interest rates in 2022.

Auctions are expected to take place on Monday for 3-month, 6-month and 78-day bills, as well as New York Fed Treasury purchases of 4.5 to 7 years.

