Omicron death toll rises to 12 as more than 100 people are hospitalized with the mutation





The latest data shows that the number of confirmed omicron cases in the UK has increased by more than 12,000 in 24 hours. The number of infections known as variants is now 37,101.

Sajid Javid didn’t rule out more Covid rules before Christmas

In the UK, 12 people have died from Omicron and 104 people suspected of carrying the mutation have been hospitalized, new data show.

According to figures from the UK Health Security Agency, the number of confirmed Omicron cases in the UK has increased by more than 12,000 in 24 hours.

The number of known infections is 37,101.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said today that mutant strains account for 60% of cases in the UK and 80% in London as experts call for new measures to contain the spread.

Officials have previously acknowledged that this figure is a drop into the sea of ​​real figures.

Over half a million people tested positive for Covid in the past week alone, with over 90,000 cases reported yesterday alone.

Earlier today, Health Minister Sajid Javid refused to rule out restrictions being introduced as the mutant strain swept the country.

Scientific advisors’ modeling suggested that up to 3,000 hospital admissions per day in the UK could result if ministers adhered to current Plan B measures.

Recently, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen sharply due to the spread of Omicron mutations.

Despite the expansion of the booster program, experts say it won’t be conducive to hospitalization in the near future, as many people are now infected before immunity is formed.

Mr Zavid said omicrons are “spreading fast” and now account for around 80% of infections in London and about 60% in the UK.

He said there was “a lot of uncertainty” about ruling out new coronavirus measures before Christmas, but “it’s time to be more careful.”

He told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show:

“At this point, we have to keep reviewing everything.”

Of the scientists’ advice, he said: “It’s a very cold analysis. We take it very seriously.

This strain is currently believed to account for 60% of coronavirus cases in the UK (

“We have to challenge the data and the underlying assumptions, and we have to consider the broader facts as we see fit.”

He attacked because those who choose not to get the coronavirus vaccine “take up hospital beds” available for patients in need.

Javid has criticized those who deserve the jab but choose not to accept the offer, saying they are “having a detrimental effect” on others.

He said 10% of the eligible population (more than 5 million) still did not get vaccinated, and 9 out of 10 people who need the most care in hospitals are not vaccinated.

A number of scientific advisers to the UK government released the minutes of a meeting warning that hundreds of thousands of new omicron infections in the UK every day were “almost certain” were released.

An update from Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) showed that UK hospital admissions using this strain were about a tenth of the actual number due to delays in hospital reporting.

Sage member Professor David Spiegelhalter said timing is important.

He told Trevor Phillips On Sunday Sky News:

“And in fact, we already have a pretty good idea of ​​what’s going to happen by the end of the year. There’s very little we can do about it.”

He said boosters aren’t going to have a “big impact” in the near future, as it takes time to build up immunity.

About the action, he added, “delaying every day will have a bigger impact.”

He said he was glad he wasn’t the one making the decision “because it’s a very difficult decision.”

Professor Mark Woolhouse, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (SPI-M), said that while uncertainty remains about the severity of the omicron variant, it makes sense to have a plan in case a “tsunami” occurs. This is the case described by Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister.

He told Times Radio: “I think it’s absolutely right to plan that possibility as governments and administrations across the UK are doing it now.”

“We can’t afford to wait, but we have to decide what level of intervention we’re going to have,” he added.

He said there was “a difficult balancing act” but added that “I personally favor doing everything I can to make contact as safe as possible rather than banning it entirely.”

But he said at this stage, scientific advice suggests that Plan B alone will not be sufficient to “get this wave under full control” by measuring and changing public behavior.

Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers, said there are still uncertainties, but information will be available soon that tells whether Omicron will result in significant hospitalizations.

He told Times Radio: The future is too far away.”

He said the London Trust is being pressured by the growing number of Covid hospital admissions.

He said: “The pressure on London trusts has increased dramatically over the past week, not just hospitals, but also community mental health and ambulance trusts.

“For example, the number of hospitalized Covid patients or patients testing positive for Covid-19 increased by 4% nationally, compared to a 30% increase in just one week.”

‘The world’s most expensive drug is helping babies develop in ways we never thought possible’

Omicron ‘may be less effective at attacking the lungs than previous covid strains’

