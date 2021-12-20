Israel to ban travel to US and Canada over omicron variant





Israeli ministers agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant

JERUSALEM – Israeli ministers agreed on Monday to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid and global spread of the omicron variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennetts’ office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote.

The rare move to put the United States on the Red List comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel and marks a shift in pandemic practices between the two countries with close diplomatic ties. The United States will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations that Israelis are not allowed to travel to and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give final approval to the measure. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight Wednesday morning.

Israel has seen an increase in the number of new cases of the more infectious variant of the coronavirus in recent weeks and started closing its borders and restricting travel in late November. Foreign nationals are not allowed to enter and all Israelis arriving from abroad are required to self-quarantine, including those who have been vaccinated.

The other countries that have been approved to be added to the travel ban from Wednesday are Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

Israel launched a major vaccination campaign earlier this year, and more than 4.1 million of 9.3 million Israelis have received a third dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

In a prime-time speech on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged parents to immunize their children, saying the country’s fifth wave of coronavirus infections has started. As of Sunday, Israel’s health ministry reported 175 cases of the new variant.

Israel has recorded at least 8,232 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

