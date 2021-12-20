COVID rages on in US again as Americans gather for the holidaysExBulletin





People line up at a COVID-19 testing site in Times Square, New York on Monday, December 13, 2021. Seth Wenig / AP .

. Seth Wenig / AP

Seth Wenig / AP

An increase in coronavirus cases in the United States is seriously changing the previously promising vacation plans of many Americans. As scores of people traveled over the weekend, health officials and heads of state issued serious warnings about the coronavirus as the United States saw record new infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 156,754 new cases of COVID on Friday. In early November, the country had an average of around 70,000 cases.

The jump in cases in recent days is attributed, in part, to the omicron variant. She is expected to become the dominant strain in the United States in the coming weeks.

Over the weekend, sporting events and live theater announced outright postponements or cancellations due to infections among athletes and staff, as well as cast and team members.

Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren announced that they had tested positive for the coronavirus, but were both showing mild symptoms. Both said they were fully vaccinated and received a booster.

In light of the increase in new infections, President Joe Biden will announce new measures on Tuesday to “help communities in need of help,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. It will also issue a warning “of what winter will be like for Americans who choose to remain unvaccinated.”

Early data shows that although omicron has the ability to easily evade immune protection and booster shots, those infected may be less likely to suffer from serious illness and be hospitalized.

Scientists’ most pessimistic projections suggest the United States could reach more than half a million average daily infections by the end of January, more than double the peak last winter.

Former National Institutes of Health director Dr Francis Collins, who retired over the weekend, has warned Americans to take the pandemic seriously. If they don’t, the country could soon see 1 million infections a day, he told NPR.

“We can’t afford to let our guard down,” Collins told NPR’s Scott Detrow in an interview with Weekend Edition.

“I know people are fed up,” he said, acknowledging the fatigue of Americans from nearly two years of the pandemic. “I’m fed up with it too, trust me. But the virus is not tired of us. It has a good old days changing shapes every couple of months, coming up with new variations and finding ways to be even more contagious. ”

Cancellations hit the sports and entertainment world

The National Hockey League has postponed 27 games so far and will postpone 12 more until Thursday due to COVID.

The NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association announced on Sunday that the regular season will continue, but cross-border games between the United States and Canada will be postponed.

The NBA has postponed five games as several players and staff have had to enter the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The NFL also announced a series of postponements of some games during the week.

The league announced Friday that Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns was postponed until Monday. Sunday’s meetings between the Washington football team and the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams have been postponed until Tuesday.

The performing arts world has also made changes.

According to New York Times reporter Michael Paulson, some of Broadway’s biggest shows like “Hamilton” announced cancellations over the weekend due to positive tests among cast and crew members.

On Sunday, 10 shows were canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests, Paulson reported.

“Saturday Night Live” changed plans over the weekend due to an outbreak, with no live audiences and limited cast and crew with new skits recorded earlier in the week, plus more on the Christmas theme of previous years.

New York City to Increase Testing Capacity

New York reported 22,478 new cases on Sunday. New York City reported a weekly average of 4,742 new cases, reflecting an increasing trend.

New Yorkers are said to have taken to the streets this weekend to try to get tested, but have encountered long lines in the cold. The wait at a city-run testing and vaccination center in Times Square on Saturday afternoon was around three hours, according to the New York Post.

“I’m cold and frustrated. We’re in such a big city, there should be more options available,” Alessandra Abate told The Post. She stood in line for over two hours.

People line up for PCR and COVID-19 Rapid Antigen coronavirus tests on Wall Street in the New York Financial District on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Ted Shaffrey / AP .

. Ted Shaffrey / AP

Ted Shaffrey / AP

“It’s literally impossible over the weekend to find a place,” she said.

In response to growing frustrations, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday announced an expansion of COVID-19 testing capacity for the city. This includes extended hours, free home test kits in high volume areas, and more testing sites set up during the week.

The mayor said Tuesday night that New York City will have eight new city-managed sites in the five boroughs.

“It’s not March 2020. We’ve learned so much since,” he tweeted. “You have come together to protect yourself and your families by getting vaccinated. We have treatments and strategies. We know how to fight back.”

The situation elsewhere

The United States is not the only place to experience a worrying increase in new infections.

In an aggressive move, the Netherlands announced a new lockdown until at least January 14. This means that bars, non-essential stores, cinemas and gymnasiums are closed until then.

Ireland and Germany announced a slew of new coronavirus restrictions to tackle the wave, but were not going so far as to undergo a full new lockdown.

Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin announced that restaurants, bars and public places were to close at 8 p.m. from Monday. Cases of the omicron variant in the country were doubling every few days, he said.

A passerby walks through Rotterdam city center on December 19, 2021, as the Netherlands entered “lockdown” over Christmas time to try to stop a wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the Premier said. Dutch Minister Mark Rutte December 18, 2021 Marco De Swart / ANP / AFP via Getty Images .

. Marco De Swart / ANP / AFP via Getty Images

Marco De Swart / ANP / AFP via Getty Images

In a post shared online, he said: ‘We may have to dig a little deeper to get to it this time around, but the unique resilience, solidarity and trust in science that has marked Ireland across the world will get us through that as well. ”

Germany has issued new entry requirements for people coming from the UK and other European countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/20/1065711643/covid-is-again-raging-across-the-u-s-just-as-americans-gather-for-the-holidays The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos