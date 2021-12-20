Coronavirus (COVID-19) Treatment – NHS





The NHS is providing novel antibody and antiviral treatments to people with coronavirus (COVID-19) who are at the highest risk of getting serious illness.

There are two types of COVID-19 treatment available.

Sotrovirab (Zebudi) Molnupiravir (Lagebrio)

Sotrovirumab is a biologic drug. Also called neutralizing monoclonal antibody (nMAb).

Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug.

These treatments may help some people manage symptoms of COVID-19 and reduce their risk of becoming seriously ill.

Who can get treatment for COVID-19

Treatment for COVID-19 is for people 12 years of age and older who have tested positive for the virus and are at the highest risk of becoming seriously ill.

Some of these people include:

Down syndrome Rare diseases that affect the brain or nerves (including multiple sclerosis, motor neuron disease, Huntington’s disease, or myasthenia gravis) Sickle cell disease Certain types of cancerHIV or AIDSa Severe liver disease (such as cirrhosis) Chronic kidney disease (CKD) ) Stage 4 or 5 had organ transplant Certain autoimmune or inflammatory conditions (such as rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease) that are more likely to be infected or treated if you have received certain types of chemotherapy in the past 12 months Radiation in the past 6 months If you have received therapy

Your doctor or specialist will check to see if you are eligible for treatment.

How was this list decided?

The list of health conditions has been agreed by the UK Chief Medical Officer.

It is based on advice from an independent health professional advisory group commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care.

information:

Antiviral drugs, such as molnupiravir, are also available through national trials run by Oxford University.

The trial is open to the British who:

People 50 years of age or older or 18 years of age or older who have symptoms of COVID-19 that started within the last 5 days if they test positive for COVID-19 with a PCR test and have a medical condition that is at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19 19

Learn more about the University of Oxford COVID-19 Antiviral Testing on the Panoramic Testing website.

How to get treatment for COVID-19 If you have symptoms, get a PCR test

If you are eligible for treatment for COVID-19, you should send in a PCR test kit to keep at home. A PCR test is a test you do at home and send to a lab to get results.

If you have major symptoms of COVID-19 (a high fever, a new persistent cough, or loss or change of smell or taste), you will be tested so that you can be tested quickly.

Even if your symptoms are mild, you should be tested as soon as possible.

It is important that you enter your NHS number and zip code correctly when registering for the test. This is so that if you test positive, the NHS can contact you about treatment.

If testing is used, NHS Test & Trace will send you a replacement.

information:

If you think you are eligible for treatment but have not received your test kit by January 10, 2022, call 119.

You can get your PCR tested at GOV.UK or at your regional testing center if you haven’t received your kit yet.

What if I test positive?

If you are eligible for treatment and have tested positive for COVID-19, it is important to start treatment as soon as possible.

The NHS will contact you within 24 hours if the PCR test result is positive. This is usually done by text, email or phone.

They will give you more information and make sure the treatment is right for you.

Treatment for COVID-19 is free on the NHS. The NHS does not ask for your bank account or card details, nor does it require you to pay for treatment.

information:

If you have not been contacted within 24 hours of a positive PCR test and you believe you are eligible for treatment, call GP Surgery or 111. If necessary, we can make an urgent care referral.

What kind of treatment will I get?

The NHS will advise which treatment is right for you.

Sotropimab is given by instillation (infusion) into the arm. You can usually get it at your local hospital or local health center.

You will receive instructions on where to get treatment and how to get it and return safely.

If you are taking molnupiravir, it usually comes in swallowable capsules and can be taken at home.

Hospital pharmacies will usually arrange for your medications to be delivered to you, or another person, such as a friend, relative, or NHS volunteer respondent, may collect your medications.

Additional information:

Last review page: December 20, 2021 Next review deadline: January 3, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/treatments-for-coronavirus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos