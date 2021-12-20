Europe gives US a grim picture of the future of the omicron





As the omicron variant beats Europe with exponentially skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, public health experts warn the United States could follow the same path and face record waves of infections in the days and weeks to come.

Due to high transmissibility of strains, top infectious disease expert Anthony FauciAnthony FauciEurope gives US a grim picture of what to come with omicron Five more games postponed by NBA amid rising COVID cases -19 Fauci: United States coronavirus death record from omicron likely PLUS predicts omicron to be the dominant variant in the United States within weeks with the potential to overwhelm hospital systems already strained by delta cases.

With much still unknown about the worrisome new variant, including the severity of its disease, scientists are awaiting more data on the strain and international pushes to better anticipate how hard the omicron will strike the United States.

But several experts said the data indicates the country is heading for rough weeks coinciding with the holiday season, with Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. He called it a perfect storm in every way.

We’re going to find ourselves in a viral snowstorm here in this country over the next three to eight weeks, Biden’s former adviser told The Hill.

I can’t remember anything in my 46-year career that is reminiscent of what I’m sure will happen here, he added.

South Africa initially alerted the world to the strain in late November before suffering a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases topping a seven-day average of 25,000 new cases this week, the highest in the entire pandemic.

Since its discovery, at least 39 states and 75 countries have detected the highly transmissible strain, indicating an impending global wave.

European countries, in particular, have been swamped with infections, with countries like the UK and Denmark seeing sudden spikes in the number of cases. The two countries also broke records for their daily seven-day case averages this week, according to Our World in Data.

If things are going in the United States like they have been in other countries and there is no reason to believe that it will not be, it will soon become mainstream here, Fauci said during ‘a United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation event.

Besides the number of suffering and death that will inevitably increase if in fact we have this convergence during the winter months of influenza, omicron and delta, we could overwhelm our hospital systems, he said. added.

Scientists are particularly struck by the rapid transmissibility of the omicron variant in other countries, as the strain rate is estimated to be two to three times faster than that of the delta variant.

Already, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the omicron strain accounts for 3% of cases across the country. That number rises to around 13 percent in states such as New Jersey and New York.

Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said that once omicron accounts for 1% of cases in a country, it is expected to surpass delta in about two weeks.

Based on his teams’ modeling, he expects omicron to become dominant in some states before the end of the year, with the rest to follow in January.

It’s going to be highly transmissible, so gatherings indoors during the holidays are definitely going to fuel that transmission, he said.

The biggest unknown among experts is whether the omicron strain causes milder disease than the delta strain, as early data from South Africa suggests.

Severity reduction is going to be a critical issue in terms of impact in the United States, Murray said. Are hospitals going to be overwhelmed or will we see a big increase in the death toll?

Even if the disease does eventually subside, experts have warned that high transmissibility alone could overwhelm hospitals with the number of people in need of care.

While scientists don’t know exactly what will happen in the United States, Matthew Ferrari, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State University, said there was a good chance the cases were increasing very quickly in the United States. over the next four to eight weeks.

We should prepare in advance to mitigate this outcome rather than wait, he said. Because if we wait until we know it’s really going to happen, then with such a fast doubling time, it’s just too late to implement reactive strategies, or the reactive strategies that we are going to have to implement will be so drastic. . And they will look like spring 2020.

Ferrari, who is also a professor of biology, said there was already enough evidence to take action, including bolstering hospital staff and resources, ahead of any possible wave of omicron.

We’ll have more clarity over the next two, three weeks or so, but I think we now have enough information to really make a case for investing in preparing for this wave, he said.

Focusing on vaccinating and vaccinating more people is key to avoiding the worst of the omicron wave, experts said.

Still, Edwin Michael, professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, warned that there was still a lot of uncertainty, including over exactly when he arrived in the United States and how the decline in immunity in general could play a role in the wave.

We have to wait for the data for the next three weeks or so to tell us which paths are most likely, he said.

Data from other countries also doesn’t predict with certainty what will happen in the United States, as the numbers are ultimately unique to populations there, he said, noting Africa’s younger population. of the South and the more vaccinated British population.

A sign of the uncertainty of everything, Michael said his team’s model indicates that the omicron variant will not surpass delta until spring, with the delta fueling an immediate rise, but he also acknowledged that this could be “completely wrong.” .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/586384-europe-gives-us-gloomy-portrait-of-whats-to-come-with-omicron The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

