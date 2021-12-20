Which countries have UK travel restrictions? Where Covid rules apply as more countries enforce quarantines





With record Covid-19 numbers in the UK and the rapid spread of highly contagious strains of Omicron, countries around the world are starting to impose travel restrictions on British people.

Thailand is the latest country to consider tightening travel restrictions on foreign visitors, which may include mandatory quarantine, even for those who have been vaccinated.

Thailand reopened to foreign visitors in November after nearly 18 months of stringent entry policies that contributed to the collapse of tourism, a major industrial and economic driver that attracted 40 million visitors in 2019.

Cyprus has tested anyone entering the country from the UK over the age of 12, meaning that all entrants must be quarantined until a test done by an airport laboratory tests negative.

It also asks arrivals during their stay in Cyprus, where half of tourists tend to come from the UK, to perform five lateral flow tests offered at the airport.

The new rule, which came into effect on Saturday, comes in response to the sharp rise in Omicron cases in the UK by the Cyprus Ministry of Health.

The UK, which saw a steady rise in November, has seen a surge in cases led by Omicron over the past few days. On Sunday, 82,886 new infections were announced.

The strain, believed to be spreading much faster than the previous strain, was first discovered in South Africa last month and is now being reported in at least 89 countries, the World Health Organization said.

From Wednesday, people arriving from the UK from the Netherlands will be required to self-isolate for 10 days, either on a full vaccination or if they test negative for COVID-19.

British tourists and business travelers are barred from entering France, and only residents, transporters or people for extenuating circumstances are allowed to visit until further notice.

Germany announced on Friday that anyone entering the UK, whether vaccinated or not, will be given a negative test result and will be quarantined for two weeks. However, German nationals are exempt.

The Italian Ministry of Health’s press office said it was not aware of whether the government was considering further restrictions.

Non-EU arrivals must present evidence of a negative test regardless of their immunization status. Those who do not have an immunization certificate must be screened upon entry and self-quarantine for 5 days before being tested again.

The country announced last week that the requirements will be extended to EU arrivals.

Britons are allowed in Austria, just out of a one-month state lockdown, on condition that they can provide proof of vaccination. However, anyone who has not received a booster jab must undergo a PCR test.

The United Kingdom and Denmark are on Israel’s list of red countries along with the United States, Canada, a series of EU countries and most of Africa. Travel from Red List countries is prohibited without special permission.

Israelis returning from overseas from a Red List country must self-isolate for three to seven days.

