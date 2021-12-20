Afghan evacuees reflect on the future as US clears camps





It is really cold. You can’t go out to walk, said Siddiq, who sent photos of himself with the US troops he translated for in Afghanistan. It’s really boring here. There is nothing to do. They give English lessons, but I know English.

In a sense, Siddiq, whose last name is withheld to protect loved ones still in Afghanistan, is one of the least fortunate Afghans to reach American shores. Already, more than half of these arrivals, some 44,000 people, began on Thursday to live outside military bases, although they face the challenges of this relocation. Nearly 29,000 Afghans remain at seven military bases in the United States, and about 2,900 Afghans are still overseas in a handful of US military posts, awaiting a flight to America.

The resettlement process has been slowed down by difficulties ranging from a measles outbreak among evacuees to a shortage of affordable housing in American cities, the latter being one of the reasons Siddiq learned that he and his family were still in Fort McCoy. The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped. And examining Afghans for security risks takes longer in some cases for various reasons, such as lack of paperwork.

Yet given the chaos of the initial evacuation in August, when desperate Afghans died from planes leaving Kabul and many potential evacuees were left behind, U.S. officials and refugee advocates are praising the resettlement effort so far.

Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. | Sgt. Isaiah Campbell / US Marine Corps via AP

Operation Allies Welcome is the largest U.S. resettlement effort in decades, and it had to be completed faster than expected due to the incredibly rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, with virtually all major cities falling in 11 days. The United States is set to end camp operations at national military bases by mid-February. One of these operations has already been completed, but seven others are still in progress.

How is the process going? I think miraculously well given the cards we’ve been given, said John Slocum, interim executive director of Refugee Council USA, an organization helping with the resettlement effort. We basically built a giant plane while we were flying it.

On the larger plan, however, the task of helping vulnerable Afghans is far from over.

Thousands of Afghans who fled this war-torn country in the months following the end of the August airlift are applying through various programs for a chance to live in the United States. Some are found in places like Pakistan, and they may have direct or indirect connections to America, whether through family, businesses, or government agencies they have served during the 20 years of. US fight in Afghanistan.

U.S. authorities also continue to organize flights for eligible Afghans remaining inside Afghanistan, a laborious and slow process that is expected to take years if the country’s Taliban leadership continues to cooperate. So far, the Islamist militia has not imposed major roadblocks on those wishing to leave, according to US officials.

Still, it’s not easy and there are challenges with every step and every flight, said a U.S. official familiar with the ongoing evacuation effort. The number of people applying for the different categories of immigrants is increasing every day.

Some estimates of the number of Afghans potentially eligible for resettlement in the United States run into the hundreds of thousands.

The tens of thousands of Afghans who arrived in the United States did so after four years in which the Trump administration essentially tried to end the United States refugee resettlement program.

The divisions in the US government and the public-private partnerships that had helped for decades resettle people like the fleeing Afghans had been wiped out. Under Trump, NGOs helping resettle refugees were forced to close their offices, lay off employees and sever relationships with landlords who offered housing options to newly arrived refugees.

President Joe Biden has vowed to welcome refugees back to the United States, and by early 2021 those same organizations had started slowly rebuilding themselves. But the unexpected and massive evacuation of Afghans in August energized this reconstruction effort, although it initially strained existing personnel and resources.

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, pass through the terminal before boarding a bus after arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Va. On Thursday, September 2, 2021. | José Luis Magana / AP Photo

The events of August resulted in an injection of more than $ 6 billion in federal dollars into the resettlement effort. There has also been an increase in private and volunteer donations, as well as offers of assistance from companies like Airbnb to American groups helping refugees resettle.

These organizations have succeeded in opening dozens of new offices to help cope with the Afghan population, an infrastructure they hope to use in the years to come as the traditional American refugee program which accepts a limited number of people from the country each year. whole world returns to its pre-Trump states.

The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of the resettlement organizations that works with the federal government, opened a new office at the Peace Lutheran Church in Alexandria, Virginia on Thursday.

Dozens of people celebrated the opening of the office, which will help newcomers deal with everything from job hunting to school enrollment. LIRS has hired some of the recent Afghan arrivals to help manage the cases.

The Alexandria office is one of 13 new locations that LIRS has launched after 17 having to close due to the Trump years, said Krish OMara Vignarajah, president and CEO of LIRS.

have not been completed; every week, every month, were adding new community partners and recruiting new volunteers, she said.

Many Afghans who are now resettling in the United States are not considered refugees in a legal sense, which is why the term evacuee is often used. Regardless, organizations like LIRS help evacuees because of their experience and expertise in resettling refugees, who also flee similar situations and often start from scratch in America with few resources.

The Afghan-American community and other Muslim-majority diaspora communities have stepped up their donations and offers of cultural assistance. No matter what help they receive, however, Afghans new to the United States are often surprised by the obstacles they face.

There are companies that do not accept cash, for example, but the Afghans who request these services may not have opened a bank account yet. Many Afghans know English and almost half are children, so they are likely to learn it quickly, but others struggle with the language. Enrolling children in school as the pandemic has drastically affected everyone’s school hours is another challenge. Even the shortage of affordable housing is surprising to people like Siddiq.

America is a great country! he remarks in disbelief.

There is also lingering uncertainty about how long many evacuees will be able to stay in the United States. Many have been allowed on American soil under what is called the humanitarian parole program.

Congress has approved legislation that would make parolees eligible for benefits similar to those accorded to refugees, whose arrival in the United States typically comes after several months or years of security and other checks.

However, humanitarian parole status only lasts two years. While some Afghans may qualify for more sustainable programs, such as special immigrant visas granted to Afghans who have translated for the U.S. military or are otherwise eligible, others may find themselves having to seek asylum or in limbo.

Refugee advocates urge US lawmakers to grant more permanent status to Afghan parolees. The Biden administration has expressed support for legislation that leads to this.

We will continue to welcome other qualified Afghans in the weeks, months and years to come to support those who have supported us during our two decades in Afghanistan, a senior Biden administration official said in a statement. communicated.

Refugee advocates are particularly concerned about transferring Afghans to the US asylum system. The bar for proof and admission to this program is often so high that many people who are truly at risk cannot pass it.

It may not be possible, for example, for Afghans to provide the documents required by asylum judges if those documents are back in Afghanistan and under the control of the Taliban government.

Ali, an Afghan who managed to leave the country in August and now lives in Virginia on parole, is among those likely to seek asylum if no other avenue opens.

Ali, who asked that his real name not be used to protect loved ones still in Afghanistan, said he was not sure what his future held for him, but wanted it to be in America.

He can try to look for work as an educator.

I felt safe now, I am in a peaceful place, he said. There is no fear of kidnapping, of assassination.

