UK Johnson: “We are looking at everything to fight Omicron”

LONDON, December 20 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday warned that the situation is very difficult and that he is considering all kinds of measures to control the strain of Omicron coronavirus and that further restrictions may be necessary.

The UK reported record levels of COVID-19 cases last week, officials and ministers warned that hospitalizations are also on the rise.

After a more than two-hour cabinet meeting to discuss the recent COVID-19 situation, Prime Minister Johnson said the situation was “extremely difficult” and the number of hospitalized patients in London was rising sharply.

“We will have to reserve the possibility of taking further steps to protect the public and to protect public health and the National Health Service,” Johnson said.

“We’re looking at all kinds of things to control omicrons, and we’re not going to rule out any.”

British media reported that ministers have delayed the prospect of new regulations before Christmas, and regulations that last between two weeks and a month are more likely to be introduced after December 28.

The Times and other media outlets said this would include bans on indoor mixing, limits on the number of outdoor gatherings, and restrictions on outdoor business in bars and restaurants.

Omicron has traveled the world and so far has been reported in at least 89 countries. Although it is known to be highly contagious, the severity of the disease is not yet clear.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday that 12 people in the UK have died from the omicron strain and 104 are currently hospitalized.

Officials last week warned that hospitalizations could reach new highs as the effects of the latest surge in the COVID-19 pandemic progress through the population.

Hospitality businesses have turned to financial aid as pubs and restaurants are almost empty during what should be one of the busiest periods due to government recommendations to limit social contact ahead of Christmas.

Prime Minister Johnson regretted the impact on hospitality and said the government would “continue to review the economic aspects”.

Johnson’s authority was undermined by questions about whether he and his employees broke lockdown rules last year. He suffered a massive uprising in Congress last week as Conservative lawmakers warned against imposing new COVID-19 rules. read more

To pass new rules that include ordering people to wear masks in public, Johnson had to rely on the support of the main opposition Labor Party. read more

On Monday, Labor leader Kier Starmer urged Johnson to put aside the strife and come up with a plan to deal with the growing number of cases. “What I want to see is for the government and the prime minister to join hands and push a plan that we all hope will be left behind,” Starmer told reporters.

Reports by William James and Kylie MacLellan, additional reports by Andrew MacAskill, edited by Guy Faulconbridge, Philippa Fletcher and Mark Heinrich

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

