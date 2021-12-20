UK lockdown date ‘leaked’ as Boris Johnson calls emergency cabinet meeting





Reports suggest that there could be an announcement about new coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day.

The Sunday Times claimed that on December 26, a government update was designated for new measures to combat the nationwide surge in omicron variants.

Action could then begin as early as December 27, reports the Daily Star.

Three options are currently known to be under consideration, including a two-week circuit breaker lockout, which prohibits six-law returns and indoor mixing.

Pubs and restaurants may only serve external customers subject to these possible changes.

These plans have yet to be officially confirmed, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a ministerial meeting at 2pm today.

Health Minister Sajid Javid appeared on the final episode of BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show, saying that the pandemic has made it clear that decision makers cannot make any guarantees.

After receiving a proposal not to rule out new restrictions before Christmas, Mr. Javid said, “I don’t think there is any guarantee for this pandemic.

“At this point, we have to keep reviewing everything.”

It is also understood that Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has not ruled out calling for new regulations.

It comes after 90,418 daily Covid cases were reported on Saturday.

Sage members are known to have told the government that taking Covid action until after Christmas is not an option if they want to keep the NHS from being overwhelmed.

The group expects more than 3,000 hospitalizations per day in January, with infections and deaths increasing every day.

