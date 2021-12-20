Sajid Javid doesn’t rule out the fresh Omicron curves in England before Christmas.





UK Health Minister Sajid Javid failed to rule out stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the UK to contain the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain before Christmas.

Government scientific advisers have told ministers that additional measures may need to be implemented expeditiously in the UK to avoid a wave of hospitalizations comparable to last winter.

When asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show to see if stricter restrictions could be ruled out, Javid said: We saw with Omicron that there is still a lot we don’t know.

“That is the truth of the matter. “The reality is that there is a lot of uncertainty,” he added.

It is understood that Ministers are considering the introduction of social mixing restrictions. However, no decision has been made yet. Government and delegated leaders will discuss the latest data at the Cobra meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Javid responded by refusing to rule out a brief national lockdown, a “circuit breaker” or new restrictions before Christmas. At this point, we have to keep reviewing everything.”

There is only one direction of travel. In two days, the number of cases doubled.

The government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has warned that Britain could face “at least 3,000 hospital admissions a day” early next year if ministers stick to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Plan B strategy.

If further measures are not implemented, the daily death toll could reach at least 600 by February, advisers added.

82,886 cases of coronavirus were reported daily across the UK on Sunday after a record high number of cases for a week. Of these, 12,133 were reported as omicron cases. Actual figures are expected to be much higher. Meanwhile, in the UK, 986,689 doses were recorded on Saturday, of which 904,598 were booster doses.

Johnson has pledged to provide booster vaccinations to all eligible adults in the UK by the end of the year, which would require around 1 million boosters per day.

Sage said restrictions on indoor social contact and indoor hospitality will be needed before the new year to prevent a peak in daily hospital admissions similar to January this year, when nearly 4,000 Covid patients were admitted per day.

In addition to face masks, ventilation and capacity restrictions, the committee said control measures may be necessary, including “reducing group size, increasing physical distancing, shortening contact periods, and closing high-risk buildings”.

“This is a very cold analysis. We take it very seriously,” Javid told the BBC on Sunday. Prime Minister Johnson has promised to convene Parliament if new measures are proposed.

The Treasury Department on Sunday said it would double the additional coronavirus funds immediately available to Britain’s mandated administration to £860 million following complaints from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Because the affected countries cannot borrow freely to finance their coronavirus policy, they have had to wait for the UK government to increase spending on the UK, which has increased subsidies from Westminster, he said.

The Treasury said the £430 million in funding announced earlier this week could help countries involved take the coronavirus precautions they feel are necessary. However, if your spending does not increase at a similar rate in the UK before the end of the fiscal year, you will have to repay the funds.

Conservative lawmakers are concerned that the government is already presiding over a “covert lockdown”. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing pressure to provide support packages for sectors such as hospitality, retail and travel.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the city declared a “major incident” after 26,000 new cases were reported on Friday, which has caused London’s emergency services to be absent from staff.

Speaking of the Marr show, he said that it was “unavoidable” that new restrictions should be introduced. “There is only one way to travel,” he said. “The number of patients doubled in two days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s first deputy minister, Michelle O’Neill, warned on Friday that booster fire wasn’t enough to protect the area. “This would require significant intervention,” she said in an interview with BBC Television Northern Ireland.

“The nature of the intervention, the timing of the intervention, and the duration of the intervention have not yet been determined. But these are decisions we need to address going forward,” said O’Neill. “We are in a very concerned situation.”

“All options” are on the table, she said.

