American aid group details miraculous escape of missionary to Haiti | Crime News





Twelve hostages kidnapped by a Haitian gang marched to freedom last week on moonlit land, according to Christian Aid Ministries.

Christian missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti marched to freedom across rugged, moonlit terrain last week, on the advice of the stars, said the US-based group that sent them to the nation. of the Caribbean.

After several hours of walking it started to dawn and they finally found someone who helped them make a call for help. They were finally free, Weston Showalter, spokesperson for Christian Aid Ministries, said at a press conference on Monday.

A group of 16 American missionaries and a Canadian were kidnapped in October by a powerful criminal gang known as 400 Mawozo after visiting an orphanage east of the capital, Port-au-Prince, Haitian authorities said. .

Five of the hostages have been released in recent weeks, while a Haitian police spokesperson announced last Thursday that the 12 other abductees had been released.

The names of the former hostages have not been made public for their safety.

On Monday, Showalter said missionaries faced difficult and intense circumstances in captivity, including sweltering heat, mosquito bites and limited access to food.

Although they were threatened on several occasions and even wondered if death was near, in some cases none of the hostages were physically injured or mistreated by the kidnappers, Showalter said. And we’re so thankful to God for that.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang threatened to kill the hostages in October.

A 10-month-old baby, three-year-old, 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were among the group that risked escape last week, Showalter said. The 17 people originally abducted included five children.

One of the most impoverished countries in the world, Haiti has suffered from periodic natural disasters, an upsurge in gang violence and a long-standing political crisis exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

The country struggled to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in August that killed more than 2,200 people.

It is also experiencing fuel shortages exacerbated by a month-long blockade by gangs earlier this year on fuel terminals in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. Last week, a fuel tanker exploded in Cap-Haitien, in northern Haiti, killing at least 75 people.

This year, Haiti also reported an increase in gang-related kidnappings as the security situation deteriorated.

On Monday, David Troyer, chief executive of Christian Aid Ministries, said most of the abducted group were in Haiti as part of a long-term mission to the country that engages in humanitarian and religious work.

We go to dangerous places in many parts of the world, Troyer said. This is what Christian Aid Ministries has been doing for decades. If we only go where it is safe, we will stay at home in our own communities.

He added that last week’s escape was miraculous and that the freed hostages are doing quite well after returning to the United States.

