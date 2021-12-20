Can I buy a PS5 for Christmas in the UK? Argos and the game update





Your options to get one before Christmas are very limited (Photo: Sony)

Christmas is almost upon us, but there is still a chance that more stock will arrive on the PS5, including Argos and GAME and Amazon.

The PlayStation 5 is over a year old at this point and has never been able to enter a store or visit its website to purchase at any stage of its existence.

Instead, they show up online, often without warning, for about 10 minutes or so before they’re all sold out. It’s very difficult to pinpoint because sometimes there are advance warnings from unofficial sources that this is happening, and sometimes it doesn’t.

Now that Christmas is just a few days away, your chances of getting a PlayStation 5 are very limited, but they do exist.

Which stores still sell PS5s in the UK?

We don’t know when your last chance to buy a PlayStation 5 will be before Christmas, but most of the big stores like Amazon, GAME, and Currys had shipments last week and will no longer ship this week.

For now, we hope Argos can get more out of it earlier this week, but the exact timing is yet to be determined. Besides, you’ll probably have to go to a real store to get them.

Last minute stocked, but please update this article if you have additional news from Argos or other retailers at this point this year. If you see an opportunity to buy a PlayStation 5, you should buy it immediately.

Update: EE has the PlayStation 5 in stock today, but the problem is that you have to be a subscriber to buy it. If so, click here.

See also: Shopping How to Buy a PS5 on eBay UK

One way that has always been an option is to buy a PlayStation 5 on eBay. They are always in stock, but the problem is that there is always an additional price increase of around 200 or so.

Many people also resent the idea of ​​giving money to scalpers (those who simply buy multiple consoles for profit), but if you’re craving a PlayStation 5 for Christmas, this is one of the few options left.

Make sure your console is coming from the UK (if you’re coming from the US, not only will it take too long to get here, but the plug is wrong and your warranty is void) and how long it will take to ship.

Some sellers even offer to ship personally if you live nearby to not only save you postage, but to ensure that you receive them on time on your important days.

