How Covid Rules to Combat Omicron Affect Christmas Plans





“The best way to have Christmas as close to normal as possible is to go with Plan B,” Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference in early December. It’s not a closure, it’s plan B. This is something we set up a while ago. It’s for boosters and jabs.”

When asked if the festival party and the Christmas play should be canceled, he replied, “No, I don’t think it should be.”

“Of course they have to follow the guidelines, but we don’t want the kids to be kicked out of school before the end of the semester. We’re running out of time now. Canceled.

“Right now we think it’s okay to keep the Christmas party going, but obviously everyone needs to be given proper care, ventilate, wash their hands and get tested before going. To convince everyone else at the party that you’re going to meet someone non-contagious. That’s what you have to do for it.”

What the coronavirus restrictions on Christmas services mean:

Starting December 10, face coverings will be mandatory in places of worship.

However, the prime minister said those who attend Christmas services can remove their face coverings when participating in carols, as those who “sing” are exempt from face masks.

The meaning of Christmas shopping and hospitality:

In the UK, face coverings are already required in shops and shopping centers.

Hospitality facilities are exempt from face mask rules. This means that people attending Christmas meals at bars and restaurants don’t need to wear face coverings.

What about the new restrictions in Wales?

The prime minister has issued advice on the Christmas period and new rules to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.

Effective December 27, social distancing of two meters will be mandatory in stores and businesses, along with measures including one-way systems and physical barriers to protect customers and employees. The nightclub is closed. The rules will also be changed to include telecommuting requirements where possible.

The Welsh government recommends that by 27 December follow 5 steps including: Vaccination; Before shopping or meeting people, make sure your transverse flow test results are negative. Meet in a well-ventilated area, preferably outdoors. Allow time for socializing to allow for test days in between. And follow social distancing, wear a face covering, and wash your hands.

What do the rules for Christmas travel mean?

The prime minister did not announce additional international travel restrictions at a Downing Street press conference or state of the art address.

In fact, on Tuesday, December 14, it was announced that 11 countries from the UK travel redlist would be removed, ending the obligation for people arriving from countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe and Nigeria to spend 10 days in quarantine hotels. 2,285

Ministers have accepted that the Red List is no longer needed to protect the UK from imports of the Omicron strain, which has already become the dominant strain in the UK.

Travel test rules have already been tightened. Anyone traveling to the UK must now undergo PCR testing until the end of two days upon arrival and must self-isolate until negative, regardless of the country they are traveling to. , or immunization status.

Also, all people 12 years of age and older must undergo a PCR or lateral flow test before traveling to the UK from abroad.

On Monday, December 13, the Prime Minister announced that the NHS Covid Pass would be distributed to children aged 12-15 for travel purposes.

Can I go on a ski vacation to France?

France has announced a ban on non-essential travel to and from the UK to slow the spread of the Omicron Covidvariant.

From midnight on Saturday, December 18th, there will be “both unvaccinated and non-vaccinated people must have an essential reason to travel to or come from the UK”.

“French citizens and EU nationals can still return to France from the UK,” the French government said in a statement saying “it is not possible to travel for tourism or occupational reasons.”

For essential reasons, people arriving from the UK must show a negative coronavirus test of less than 24 hours, be tested again upon arrival and self-isolate for 7 days. negative.

Traveling from UK to Netherlands: lockdown rules, travel restrictions and Covid cases

Travel restrictions across Europe for UK vacationers are increasing as the Netherlands enters a nationwide lockdown on December 19th.

The closure, which will continue until at least January 14, will apply to all but essential shops, as well as restaurants, beauty salons, gyms, museums and other public places, according to Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

According to the British government, the UK has been designated as a ‘high-risk country’, so only British citizens who have been vaccinated can enter the Netherlands.

However, upon entry, a negative (PCR or antigen) test is required, and visitors must self-isolate for 10 days regardless of the test result. If the 5th test is negative, the quarantine period can be shortened.

Can I travel to Germany for Christmas?

Germany is the latest European country to announce a travel ban for visitors to the UK, the measure will take effect from midnight on Sunday 19 December.

New travel restrictions will only allow German citizens and residents to return to Germany from the UK. Nevertheless, those allowed to enter must self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

However, for those traveling through Germany to other countries, connecting flights through German airports are still permitted.

