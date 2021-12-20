Israel bans travel to US or Canada as Omicron increases





Israel on Monday added the United States and Canada to its red list, banning its citizens from visiting those countries without special exemptions, as the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennetts tries to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Israel’s Red List, which now includes 58 countries, has grown rapidly since late November, when the government closed borders to foreigners shortly after Omicron’s identification. Israel has yet to experience the kind of crippling new wave of virus seen in the United States or Britain, and having started giving citizens a third dose of the vaccine before almost any other country, its population is more protected against it. Omicron than most.

But in a speech on Sunday, Bennett said it was only a matter of time before the variant caused another wave of infections in Israel. He called on people to work from home if possible and to immunize children aged 5 and over.

The time we bought is running out, Bennett said. Omicron already has a presence in the country, from the Knesset to kindergartens, and it is spreading rapidly.

1,004 people in Israel tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, the first time in two months that the total number of daily cases had exceeded 1,000. Health experts are following Israel’s cases to judge whether a third dose of the vaccine protects against serious illness.

Israel has been an innovator in Covid-19 policy. Under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a nationwide vaccination program and, later, bring society back to something close to normal.

Mr Netanyahu’s successor, Mr Bennett, was considered a trailblazer for staging a war game in November in which officials tested the state’s possible responses to a hypothetical new variant of the virus.

But the government’s swift decision to close its borders last month prompted the tourism industry to seek financial compensation. Shlomi Amshalom, deputy general manager of El Al, Israel’s national airline, said her company needed more government support.

If you close the sky, if you close my business, you have to compensate, he said.

