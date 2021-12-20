HS2 | Completed first of 56 piers for UK’s longest railway bridge





The first of the 56 piers required to support the HS2s Colne Valley Viaduct has been constructed.

When this overpass is completed, it will be the longest railway bridge in Korea with a length of 3.4 km.

The work is being performed by key work contractor Align JV, consisting of Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick, in collaboration with Kilnbridge.

The viaduct carries high-speed trains between the M25 and the outskirts of Hillingdon on the way north to Birmingham.

The 6m high reinforced concrete pier, weighing around 370 tons, was cast on site by a team of engineers who used specially designed formwork to shape the structure. This was removed after 4 days to reveal the final product.

Each pier is designed to support the full weight of the upper deck and rests on a set of concrete piles that rise up to 55m to the ground. Work on the foundation started earlier this year and requires the construction of 292 piles and 56 pile caps over the entire length of the viaduct.

Where the viaduct crosses the lake, stakes will be drilled directly into the lake bed using a copper dam to stop water while the pier is being built.

Align project lead Daniel Altier said: I am confident that the viaduct will be one if not the most prominent element of HS2 Phase 1 once completed.

The way it is built is equally attractive to people of all ages. Sections of the deck are made at our main construction site, just inside M25 West London, and are maintained unnecessarily by forming the deck from north to south along the route line using massive launching girders. Construction traffic on the road.

We would like to thank the entire team, including our supply chain partners, who worked very hard to achieve this important milestone in the construction of the viaduct.

The overpass’ main deck will be assembled north-south starting next year and then constructed from 1,000 individual unique segments in a nearby temporary plant.

As part of the push for the entire HS2 project to reduce carbon during construction, the design and construction team working on the viaduct will narrow the structure and take classes for European high-speed rail bridge design.

As you read? Click here to receive the New Civil Engineer’s daily and weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newcivilengineer.com/latest/hs2-first-of-56-piers-complete-for-uks-longest-rail-bridge-20-12-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos