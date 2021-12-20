A typical energy bill for a UK home can go up to 2,000 per year.





Millions of UK households expect their energy bills to increase by 56% from April to reach £2,000 a year. Volatility in the wholesale commodities market.

Investment bank Investec estimates that the UK energy price cap will have to be raised to £1,995 per household per year starting in April, when the next change is made by regulator Ofgem. Mitigating blows through “action”.

Beginning in October, the limit per household was set at £1,277 based on average consumption, but wholesale prices continued to rise. Wholesale gas prices in the UK are currently trading at a record 364p/therm. This is six times the level at the beginning of the year.

Investec analyst Martin Young said wholesale price increases were “well tracked,” but sharp rises in consumer bills “will still come as a shock to many, along with their impact on discretionary spending, inflation and fuel poverty.”

“An increase of this magnitude has the potential to have political implications,” Young added.

The UK energy price cap protects more than 15 million households who choose not to shop for fixed price deals.

Prior to the recent energy wholesale price crisis, fixed-price tariffs were more valuable, but some suppliers are now offering fixed deals that are more than £1,500 above the cap to reflect record wholesale prices.

Newsletter twice a week

Energy is an indispensable business in the world and Energy Source is our newsletter. Direct to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday, Energy Source delivers essential news, forward-looking analytics and insider information. Sign up here.

Ofgem changes its price cap twice a year in April and October. We plan to announce the next hike in February.

Young cautions that commodity costs account for the largest portion of the increase expected from April, but that around £300 of an estimate close to £2,000 per year will depend on other factors that could potentially be delayed or adjusted to ease the burden on consumers.

This includes VAT, levies to support the growth of renewable energy, and the cost of rescuing customers of failed energy suppliers.

Energy companies and fuel poverty charities have pressured ministers in recent months to either spread these costs over the long term or eliminate them entirely.

Trade agency Energy UK has suggested that government loans could help cut the April hike by spreading the cost of rescuing failed suppliers’ customers.

Since early August, 26 energy suppliers have gone bankrupt as wholesale prices surged, sparking the worst crisis in 20 years. Investec believes that alone could add £72 to their April household bill, but other analysts estimate the burden could be much higher.

EDF Energy, the UK’s fourth-largest supplier, has asked ministers to use the projected windfall of VAT on energy bills during the winter to provide additional financial assistance to vulnerable households.

Audrey Gallacher, Energy UK’s Retail Director, said: “People are now isolated from rising wholesale prices but we are really, really worried about what will happen in April.”

Investec’s estimate of the cap is more than 5% higher than other recent forecasts by the organization, including Citizens Advice.

“Amid unprecedented global gasoline price hikes, our main goal has been consumer protection,” a government spokesperson said.

They cited a £500m household aid fund for those who need it most, in addition to plans such as the Warm Homes discount that will increase to £150m and support 2.7 million households.

Additional report by Neil Hume

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/17b2f2a5-3f84-4bd5-90da-3a29af25bdd7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos