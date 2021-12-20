Omicron variant spreads across US, dashing hopes for a more normal Christmas





The coronavirus is resurfacing.

The omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the United States, shattering hopes of a return to relative normality in the last days of the year and reminiscent of the anxiety of the first months of the Covid-19 crisis.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the variant “is raging around the world.”

The national mood seemed to change drastically in the space of a few days. In cities and towns across the United States, cases are on the rise, employers are postponing plans to return to the office, and school systems are weighing the costs of closing their doors and returning to distant classrooms.

The lines for Covid tests seem to be getting longer by the day, as many scramble to make appointments for reminders or cancel Christmas travel plans.

And yet, as Fauci said on Sunday morning, “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated and have not yet been.

However, public health experts say the most drastic measures seen in previous chapters of pandemic lockdowns, business closures remain unlikely in the United States, at least for now.

Here are the significant developments of the past few days:

President Joe Biden plans to address the nation on Tuesday, tweeted White House press secretary Jen Psaki. It will “issue a stern warning of what winter will be like for Americans who choose to remain unvaccinated,” she said. Covid cases are rising sharply in half of the United States, especially in the northeast. New York has seen a 76% increase in the past two weeks, according to data compiled by NBC News. Connecticut and Maine are also facing dramatic increases. The seven-day average of Covid cases reached 133,243 on Sunday, the first time the national average has exceeded 130,000 since the end of September. Eight states set hospitalization records Sunday, including Ohio and Wisconsin, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., And Senator Cory Booker, DN.J., have tested positive for Covid. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted on Monday that he had received a rapid positive test. Moderna announced on Monday that its Covid booster injection appears to offer protection against the new variant, adding that it will continue to develop a booster specific to the ‘omicron. Companies are revising the return orientation to the office. Apple said last week that it was indefinitely postponing its plan to return employees to their offices. CNN announced over the weekend that it would close its offices to non-essential workers. The big sports leagues are rethinking their calendars. The NBA and NHL have postponed several games. Broadway shows such as “Moulin Rouge!” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” suck as the Radio City Rockettes hang up their shoes for the holiday season. Actor Paul Rudd hosted “Saturday Night Live” without a studio audience.

The sharp rise in cases combined with growing uncertainty has prompted some experts to criticize federal officials for being slow to respond to the variant.

Dr Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston, asked why Biden was waiting Tuesday to address the nation.

“We can’t wait 48 hours to find out what his plan might be and then react to it,” he wrote in his newsletter, Inside Medicine, on Sunday. “In omicron time, Tuesday is millennia away.”

Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, also criticized Biden for not doing more last week. Hanage called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Twitter for the agency’s lack of posts and advice on omicron.

“The CDC is full of amazing people, but the silence now is not only deafening, it’s scary,” he tweeted.

Denise Chow and Joe Murphy contributed.

