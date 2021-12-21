UK travelers may face stricter rules when arriving in Spain





Travelers from the UK may be subject to more stringent rules when traveling to Spain if the latter Prime Minister Pedro Schezez decides to tighten entry measures for people visiting the country for travel purposes.

SchengenVisaInfo.com announced yesterday that it will hold a meeting on Wednesday, December 22nd to assess the current COVID-19 situation and discuss measures that may help prevent further spread of the newly discovered strain of Omicron.

The request, which will be carried out by the Senate, the hometown of each region of Spain, in a telematic form, aims to analyze the evolution of the epidemic and study countermeasures. Read Schez’s statement shared to address it.

>> Spain has no plans to promote travel restrictions ahead of Christmas

In accordance with current rules in Spain, all UK travelers arriving on Spanish territory must fill out a health care form prior to travel.

You must also present proof of full immunization. The vaccination certificate must indicate that the holder has been vaccinated against the virus with one of the vaccines recognized by Spain for travel.

Authorities explained that only Brits with a certificate of immunization could enter Spain. This means that the recovery certificate and recent tests do not allow entry into the country.

Latest News: Tourists who are British nationals or legal residents of the UK must have an immunization certificate to travel to Spain, the official Spanish tourism website says.

Vaccinated UK travelers can travel to Spain without being subject to screening or quarantine requirements, regardless of their current travel purpose. However, these entry measures are subject to change if Spanish authorities decide to follow the practices of other countries and impose strict rules on travelers from the UK.

Germany, France and Ireland are just a few of the countries that have already tightened entry rules for British nationals.

Previously, French authorities had announced a ban on non-essential travel from the UK due to an Omicron variant issue. According to the new rules, from 18 December only British travelers who provide absolutely essential travel purposes will be able to enter France.

Germany is also part of the list of EU countries that have decided to tighten restrictions on entry from the UK. Most entry from the UK is currently banned. Anyone allowed to enter must self-isolate for 14 days after testing negative for COVID-19. The requirement applies to everyone, including fully vaccinated British nationals.

Likewise, Ireland requires all travelers from the UK to undergo multiple screenings. All Britons are required to undergo rapid antigen testing for five consecutive days upon arrival in Ireland.

