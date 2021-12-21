Omicron becomes dominant strain in US, health officials say – NBC Chicago





Much of the United States is currently grappling with an increase in COVID cases spurred by the extra-contagious delta variant, but the even more contagious new omicron variant has become the dominant strain in the country, health experts say .

Omicron has edged out other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the United States, accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said on Monday.

Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an almost six-fold increase in the share of omicron infections in just one week.

In much of the country, the prevalence of omicron is even higher. It is responsible for about 90% of new infections in the New York City area, the Southeast, the Industrial Midwest, and the Pacific Northwest.

Since the end of June, the delta variant has been the main version causing infections in the United States. As late as the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.

“We all have an appointment with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, principal investigator at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. If you are going to be interacting with society, if you are going to have any type of life, omicron will be something that you will come across, and the best way to meet it is to be fully vaccinated.

Adalja said he was not surprised by CDC data showing an omicron delta overshoot in the United States, given what has been seen in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark. He predicted spread over the holidays, including infections among those vaccinated and serious complications among those unvaccinated that could stress hospitals already overwhelmed by the delta.

The CDC’s estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus samples collected each week through academic and commercial labs and state and local health departments. Scientists analyze their genetic sequences to determine which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are most abundant.

White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said last week that the new variant would likely result in another surge in addition to the delta surge, making up the majority of cases over the next three weeks.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, echoed Fauci’s screening during a briefing Friday and Dr Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious diseases and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health, told NBC 5 a similar time frame.

“Delta is still the predominant strain circulating in our region and across the country, although omicron is really catching up pretty quickly,” Citronberg said. “Just a few weeks ago we didn’t know of any omicron … and probably in the next few weeks it will become the dominant strain in our country.”

Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr Allison Arwady said last week there was increased confidence that omicron “is likely to spread quickly” and even faster than the delta variant.

“Early data suggests it’s probably, you know, maybe two to two and a half times easier to spread, as contagious as the delta variant,” Arwady said.

Health officials have warned that although the initial cases appeared mild, the variant could still be dangerous for communities and severe cases are still possible. The dueling surges of the delta and omicron variants could also lead to overcrowded hospitals and reduced resources.

Arwady said she “feels pretty confident” that the variant will lead to more breakthrough cases and re-infections in those who have already had COVID, but the severity of these cases remains unclear despite early breakthrough cases in the Midwest showing mild symptoms, if any.

“We think based on what we’re seeing right now, it’s unlikely that omicron will be more severe than delta, which is very, very good news, but I’m still skeptical of claims that severity is. significantly reduced, ”Arwady said. “So good news, it doesn’t seem like it makes people any sicker than what we have now, but I know there are a lot of people who feel like it really doesn’t make people sick at all. and that’s not yet something that my team thinks the data shows. “

For unvaccinated populations, in particular those most sensitive to COVID, Arwady anticipates “accelerated transmission and then an increase in the number of hospitalizations for serious illness”.

His comments echo early findings from a study by Imperial College London in the UK, which indicate that there is currently no evidence that the variant is less severe than the Delta.

“The study finds no evidence of omicron having a severity below delta, judged either by the proportion of people who test positive who report symptoms or by the proportion of cases seeking hospital care after infection,” said Friday. the research team in a blog post accompanying the study.

Meanwhile, an analysis last week of data from South Africa, where omicron is leading to an increase in infections, found that the variant not only seems to spread more easily from person to person, but that it is better at evading vaccines while causing less serious illness.

World Health Organization COVID-19 technical officer Maria Van Kerkhove said on Wednesday that increased transmission will lead to an increase in hospitalizations that will strain health systems, some of which will fail.

Omicron is spreading at a rate that we haven’t seen with any previous variant. We are concerned that people view omicron as mild, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Surely we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril.

Even though the Omicron turns out to be smoother overall than the Delta, it may disarm some of the available rescue tools and put the immunosuppressed and the elderly in particular at risk as it begins a swift assault on the United States.

And if a delta-omicron dueling wave hits, experts fear hospitals and staff may not be able to withstand the increase.

Our delta thrust is continuing and, in fact, accelerating. And on top of that, an omicron surge was going to be added, said Dr Jacob Lemieux, who is monitoring variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.

This is alarming, because our hospitals are already filling up. Staff are tired, leaving limited capacity for a potential crash of COVID-19 cases from an omicron wave superimposed on a delta surge.

The White House insisted on Wednesday that a lockdown was not necessary because vaccines are widely available and appear to offer protection against the worst consequences of the virus.

Arwady said the city continues to push for vaccinations and booster shots for the same reason, although an increase in peak infections is expected and there are heightened concerns about the unvaccinated.

“We think that at this point the vaccines are very likely to continue to protect against serious disease, but because there will likely be more transmission it will be more difficult to control the efforts,” she said. . “And that puts everyone at risk.”

So far, the Pfizer vaccine appears to offer less defense against infection with the variant, but still good protection against hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant leads to increased infections.

But Pfizer and its partner BioNTech noted that while two doses may not be protective enough to prevent infection, lab tests have shown that a booster increased levels of anti-virus antibodies in people by 25 times. .

Moderna said on Monday that its COVID-19 booster appears to offer protection against the omicron variant.

In an announcement made Monday morning, the drug company said preliminary lab test data revealed that the version of its booster currently in use in the United States and elsewhere provided increased levels of antibodies to neutralize the virus. But he also found that a double dose of the booster dose provided a much larger increase in those levels.

Fauci said on Wednesday that there was no need, at this time, for an omicron-specific reminder. The two-dose mRNA vaccines, the Pfizer and Moderna injections, still appear to offer considerable protection against hospitalization from omicron, Fauci said.

If we didn’t have these tools, I would tell you to be really, really worried, Fauci said.

Yet in Illinois, cases and hospitalizations continue to rise ahead of the holidays.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 12,328 new cases of the virus in the past day, the highest number recorded in a single day in 2021. In fact, the number is the most raised in a single day since December. As of January 1, 2020, when 12,542 new cases were reported, according to data from the IDPH.

Statewide, at least 17 cases of omicron have been detected so far, according to the IDPH, with local health officials confirming at least two in the Chicago area.

At the same time, the state is also seeing an increase in the number of newly hospitalized coronavirus patients, with more residents seeking emergency medical care than at any time so far this year.

The Cook County Public Health Department announced that the variant was identified in one case last week, but did not specify in which suburb the variant was found. The case was reported in an asymptomatic person who had received at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, officials said.

The person has been in contact with someone else who tested positive for the omicron variant, but officials did not say whether that contact was in the state of Illinois or out of state or from the country.

Additional cases may soon be identified because “there are other cases that are currently genotyped for omicron,” the Cook County Public Health Department said.

In Chicago, a case was reported in a fully vaccinated city resident who also received a booster dose but was visited by an out-of-state traveler who also tested positive for the variant. The resident did not need to be hospitalized and had isolated himself since the onset of his symptoms, officials said.

Arwady also said at the time that test results were pending for residents of the city who are known contacts of cases of omicron variants outside of the state or country.

