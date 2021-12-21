Boris Johnson suspends ‘fresh coronavirus measures’





Can Britain withstand another blockade?

When Prime Minister Johnson announced the limits in January, the average daily contact of those employed was 7.5 to 10 people on work days and 2.5 to 4 people on holidays.

During the lockdown, those still going to work plummeted to about five contacts per day, and halved on days off.

But Sarah Knapton analyzes why this action doesn’t have the same effect.

Meanwhile, early laboratory studies have shown that Moderna’s half-dose booster injections elicited a strong antibody response to Omicron, raising the level much higher than Pfizer’s Zab.

Christmas ‘disaster’ in the bar

The president of one of the UK’s largest restaurant chains has warned that the hospitality industry is on the verge of collapse as the government urges people to reduce social contact without support for businesses.

Franco Manca and David Page, chairman of The Fulham Shore, which runs the Real Greek chain, said Christmas is becoming a “disaster area” for small businesses.

Restrictions may still be improved. The Telegraph understands that self-quarantine for people infected with the coronavirus could be cut from 10 days to 7 days in a few weeks to tackle the workforce crisis posed by the virus.

Health Minister Sajid Javid is known to be “very enthusiastic” about reducing time.

Germany, meanwhile, is reportedly planning to limit private gatherings to a maximum of 10 people from December 28, those who have been vaccinated or fully recovered from COVID-19, according to a proposed draft measure.

But restrictions on UK travelers are raising concerns about festive holidays.

10 garden pictures

Regarding the new restrictions, the elephant in the room is whether people will comply with it after a series of revelations about suspected gatherings on Downing Street during lockdown.

The photo of the Prime Minister and his wife enjoying cheese and wine with staff in Garden 10 has been described by Labor Vice President Angela Rayner as “slap in the face in front of the British public”.

Many of you may be wondering if it is right to take a trip to meet your loved one this year.

Mark Pigot argues that there comes a point when you have to decide whether you want to live, not whether you want to live or die.

“Each year at the end of the Christmas meal, I pass the pineapple to the table. Each one whispers to the child guessing and guessing how many leaves there are. No one can lift a pineapple. It is forbidden to count too long! Then the oldest person Count these leaves, peel them one by one, and count down to the smallest leaf in the middle. Whoever guesses the nearest leaf wins the Christmas pudding – usually 20p pieces. The competition is very fierce!”

Worldwide: Chile Elects Progressive Millennials

A former student protest leader has won the Chilean presidential election after a tense campaign between far-right opponents Jose Antonio Kast. Gabriel Boric overtook his opponents with 55.86 votes. Former student leader Mr Boric seeks to overhaul Chile’s privatized economic system to strengthen social security. Borrick’s program largely responded to the demands of massive protests in the United States in 2019, when millions of people marched against inequality and inflation. Read on for more details.

