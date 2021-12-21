Russian with ties to the Kremlin accused by the United States of insider trading | Cyber ​​Security News





A Russian computer scientist with ties to the Kremlin has been accused by federal prosecutors in Boston of running an insider trading network that has made millions of dollars in profits by hacking the systems used by state-owned companies to file claims. quarterly results reports.

Authorities accused Vladislav Klyushin and four others of gathering material non-public information about the company’s performance announcements and of negotiating ahead of the news. One of the other defendants, a Klyushins employee named Ivan Ermakov, 35, a former Russian military intelligence officer, had previously been indicted for his alleged role in the hacking and influencing effort linked to the presidential election of 2016, according to the United States.

Klyushin, a 41-year-old man from Moscow, was extradited from Switzerland by the United States on December 18, prosecutors said. The other four co-defendants are still at large. Before the charges were announced, Klyushins’ attorney Oliver Ciric said his client viewed the allegations as a politically motivated pretext by the US Secret Service to gain access to his client’s confidential Russian information.

According to an affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the defendants allegedly hacked two US agents to gain access to draft earnings press releases from several publicly traded companies, including International Business Machines Corp., Snap Inc., Tesla Inc. ., Microsoft Corp. and Horizon Therapeutics Plc.

According to the United States, the defendants used the information obtained by the hack to buy shares of companies before disclosing positive financial results and bypassed companies before reporting negative results. The defendants are accused of using banks and brokerage houses in Cyprus, Denmark, Portugal and Russia. and the USA

The two deposit officers are not named. One of the multiple Interactive Brokers accounts used in the deal traded ahead of earnings announcements from around 149 companies with a 66% success rate, according to the affidavit. That account generated $ 4.6 million in profit, the affidavit states.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russian state contracts show that a company associated with Klyushin called M-13 provided a media monitoring system to the Defense Ministry, as well as services to the National Guard, the Attorney General’s office, the Ministry of Justice and to the Moscow City Government. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Vedomosti newspaper in 2016 that the presidential administration used the M-13 to monitor social media.

Klyushin, Ermakov and co-accused Nikolai Rumiantcev were all on the list of employees of M-13, which claims to be a Moscow-based IT company, according to the affidavit.

M-13 has provided cybersecurity services to Russian government agencies and has also offered penetration testing services, which simulate hacking attempts, according to the United States. The company claimed it could emulate advanced persistent threats, a term often used to describe state-backed hackers. Klyushin was the first deputy general manager of M-13, according to the affidavit.

The company also offered investment management services in exchange for up to 60% of the profits, prosecutors said. According to the affidavit, two of the defendants discussed the profits they would have made trading on behalf of two men.

Boris won $ 989,000 out of 500,000, Klyushin told Ermakov in an online chat, according to the affidavit. Sasha $ 693,000 in 1 million [smile]. They don’t even ask why anymore.

In another exchange, Klyushin and Ermakov reportedly discussed buying real estate in Moscow.

The apartment is cool, wrote Klyushin, according to the United States, earn good and then we can buy [it].

Useless, Ermakov would have replied. Just turn on the computer [three smiles].

Other companies that the defendants used pirated information about to trade include Proofpoint Inc., Box Inc., Nanometrics Inc. and Getty Realty Corp., according to the United States.

