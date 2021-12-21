Omicron is sweeping the country, now 73% of new COVID cases in the United States





NEW YORK (AP) Omicron has edged out other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the United States, accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said on Monday.

Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an almost six-fold increase in the share of omicron infections in just one week.

In much of the country it is even higher. Omicron is responsible for about 90% or more of new infections in the New York City area, the Southeast, the Industrial Midwest, and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the United States last week.

Since the end of June, the delta variant was the main version causing infections in the United States. As late as the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the new figures reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries.

These numbers are striking, but they are not surprising, she said.

African scientists sounded the alarm bells about omicron less than a month ago and on November 26 the World Health Organization named it a variant of concern. The mutant has since appeared in around 90 countries.

Much of the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe disease. Early studies suggest that those vaccinated will need a booster to have the best chance of preventing omicron infection, but even without the extra dose, the vaccination should still offer strong protection against serious illness and death.

We all have an appointment with omicron, said Dr Amesh Adalja, principal investigator at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. If you are going to be interacting with society, if you are going to have any type of life, omicron will be something that you will come across, and the best way to meet it is to be fully vaccinated.

Adalja said he was not surprised by CDC data showing an omicron delta overshoot in the United States, given what has been seen in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark. He predicted spread over the holidays, including infections among those vaccinated and serious complications among those unvaccinated that could stress hospitals already overwhelmed by the delta.

Dr Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said other countries have seen rapid growth in omicrons, but US data has shown a remarkable leap in such a short time.

Topol also said it was not clear how much milder omicron is compared to other variants.

That’s the big uncertainty now, Topol said. Expect a lot of hospitalizations and a lot of serious illnesses from omicron.

The CDC’s estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus samples collected each week through academic and commercial labs and state and local health departments. Scientists analyze their genetic sequences to determine which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are most abundant.

On Monday, the CDC revised its estimate of omicron cases for the week ending December 11, after analyzing more samples. About 13% of cases this week were from omicron, not the 3% previously reported. The previous week, omicron only accounted for 0.4% of cases.

CDC officials said they did not yet have estimates for the number of hospitalizations or deaths from omicron.

While there are still many new infections caused by the delta variant, I predict that over time this delta will be crowded out by omicron, Walensky said.

___

Associated Press editors Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/omicron-majority-us-cases-833001ef99862bd6ac17935f65c896cf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos