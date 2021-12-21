UK Supreme Court rejects Maduros proposal to control $1.9 billion Venezuelan gold





Britain’s Supreme Court on Monday struck Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro for seizing the disputed $1.9 billion gold reserves after ruling that opposition leader Juan Guaido should be recognized as the country’s legitimate head of state.

The UK’s highest court has been asked to decide which of the two has the power to appoint the director of the Central Bank of Venezuela. .

Re-elected president in May 2018, Maduro wants to sell his gold reserves under UN auspices to help Venezuela fight the coronavirus pandemic. But Guaido, recognized as Venezuela’s leader by the UK, the US, and some Latin American and European countries, is fighting to keep its foreign exchange reserves in the BoE, and insists that the central bank Maduro runs wants to divert gold.

The two have appointed different boards for the Central Bank of Venezuela. The board issued conflicting guidelines in its judgment on reserves valued at $1.9 billion and similar amounts held by Deutsche Bank.

The Supreme Court on Monday overturned a pre-2020 court of appeals ruling that the UK government recognized Guaido as president, but in fact tacitly dealt with Maduro’s government.

Supreme Court Justice Sir David Lloyd-Jones, who ruled on Monday, said the British government had “clearly recognized Guaido as President of Venezuela”. He added that “President Maduro is not recognized as President of Venezuela for any purpose”, he said, saying that British courts should automatically accept the British government’s position under the so-called “one-voice principle”.

The Supreme Court has now referred the case to the High Court, which will decide whether the Venezuelan Supreme Court will uphold the ruling on Guaido’s appointment as a central bank. But, Lloyd-Jones said, if the Venezuelan court’s conclusion rested on an assessment that Guaido was not president, “that judicial decision cannot be recognized or enforced by a court of this jurisdiction. From the perspective of the British administration [government].”

Sarosh Zaiwalla, Senior Partner at Zaiwalla & Co, a law firm representing Maduro-backed Banco Central de Venezuela, said: The Venezuelan Supreme Court ruled that Guaido’s appointment was null and void.”

Guaidó said in a statement: “We look forward to the opportunity in the next phase of the litigation to prove that the British courts should not uphold the decision of the Supreme Court of the Maduro regime to declare null and void the lawful appointment. BCV Board Chairman [Venezuelan central bank].”

The legal problem was that, unlike other countries that recognized Guaido, the UK continued to recognize Maduro’s government ambassador to London and his tenure at the Venezuelan embassy and residence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6b401c73-88c6-4e7e-a064-877e357aa0df The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos