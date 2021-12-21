Omicron variant accounts for 73% of new Covid cases in the United States





The omicron variant has overtaken delta as the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States: On Friday, more than 73% of new cases in the country were caused by omicron, according to data released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Soon after, Texas health officials announced what would be the first omicron-related death in the United States. The Harris County Public Health Department, which serves Houston, said the unvaccinated man was over 50 and had twice contracted the coronavirus.

He had other underlying health issues, officials said in a statement. His death was reported to the service on Monday afternoon.

For the week ending December 18, CDC data revealed that the prevalence of the delta variant had fallen to just over 26%. Delta had been the dominant variant in the United States since July.

Comprehensive coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

In some parts of the country, the omicron variant accounts for more than 90% of new cases, including New York and New Jersey, as well as parts of the Midwest, South, and Pacific Northwest.

“This sharp increase in omicron cases was expected and is similar to what has been seen around the world,” the CDC said in a statement.

Still, the speed at which omicron outperformed delta has astounded experts.

“This take-off rate is impressive even for me,” said Bill Hanage, epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. The variant is “blazingly fast”.

“Amazing how fast it is spreading,” said Dr. Paul Offit, vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

It is still unclear whether the omicron variant causes less severe disease than the previous strains. Early data suggests it may be milder, but Hanage said that doesn’t necessarily mean people can breathe a sigh of relief. The ability of the variant to evade the body’s immune defenses, as well as its high transmissibility, are of concern.

“Imagine if everyone in the world got a cold at exactly the same time. What would happen? ” he said.

Offit said there should be “a lot of cases” because existing Covid-19 vaccines do not appear to be as effective in protecting against mild illnesses as against previous strains. But, he added, there should also be “disproportionately fewer hospitalizations and deaths”.

Omicron overtook the previously dominant delta variant with surprising speed. The new, highly mutated variant was first detected in South Africa in November; the first case in the United States was discovered on December 1.

The CDC also revised its estimates of the prevalence of omicron for the week ending Dec. 11 to 12% of all new cases, from 3%.

Joe Murphy, Nigel Chiwaya and Elliott Ramos contributed to it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/omicron-variant-accounts-73-percent-new-covid-cases-us-rcna9434

