Liz Truss on Brexit: UK new negotiator says UK would be better off staying in EU





The minister in charge of Brexit talks after Sir David Frost’s resignation is a former supporter who issued several serious warnings about the UK leaving the EU during the 2016 referendum campaign.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss has been tasked with dealing with Brussels after de facto Brexit chairman Lord Frost resigned over concerns about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling party’s travel direction.

His withdrawal came days after Britain’s major decision on the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland following the bloc and ongoing debate over the protocol.

During the Brexit referendum campaign, Truss said he supports staying because it serves the UK’s economic interests and means we can focus on important economic and social reforms at home.

In a speech to the Food and Drink Federation in May 2016, she warned the delegation that voting to leave the EU would negatively benefit the hospitality industry and the wider economy and ultimately make the British poorer.

We think it’s in the interest of all of us to communicate the real impact on the ground. The real impact this will have on jobs and livelihoods, she told the assembled audience, is because less trade means less investment, fewer jobs, and an impact on people’s incomes.

And it doesn’t affect me and you in this room, it affects everyone in the entire economy. So even if you are with a non-exporting company, the exporting company will be buying less of your services, and I think this is the message you need to convey in the last week of this campaign.

She added: But I have great faith in the British people. I think British people are smart people. [and] They fundamentally understand that it would be better economically for the UK to stay in the reformed EU.

Next month, Prime Minister Truss tweeted that if we left the EU, we wouldn’t be able to choose a country that could have a better trade deal because both sides would present an economic debate ahead of the June 23 vote.

After Camerons successor Theresa May appointed Treasury Secretary, Truss changed his stance on Brexit and said he saw opportunities in the Brexit process, explaining his support for Brexit in October 2017.

I believed there would be huge economic problems, but that didn’t happen and I saw an opportunity, she said. Further explaining why she changed her mind about Brexit, Truss added: What was different was the crucial moment on 23 June when the British voted to leave and it was an expression of what kind of country we want to be. It has also changed the debate in this country.

Regarded as one of the prime candidates to replace Prime Minister if Tory MPs oust him from 10th amid a series of recent scandals, Truss has previously served as Minister of International Trade and is recognized to have performed that role successfully.

Truss, the most popular cabinet secretary among Conservative supporters, according to the Conservative website, had previously served as secretary of state on environmental, food and rural affairs when campaigning for retention.

Foreign Ministers often started identity politics in Britain and what has been described as the War on the Awakens.

Regarded as one of the most likely candidates to replace him, Truss is considered loyal to the prime minister, who promoted her to a post in the Foreign Ministry in a cabinet reshuffle in September 2021 with the aim of resetting the government’s agenda after months of crisis management. during the corona pandemic. This transition has made Truss already the youngest female foreign minister in a cabinet and the youngest Conservative foreign secretary in history.

As part of her additional Brexit mission, Truss will now be tasked with finding a solution to the Brexits Northern Ireland protocol. In a tweet on Monday, she said she was delighted to assume her new responsibility.

Many newspapers on Sunday briefed on why her ex-government colleague Rod Frost resigned, covid Plan B measures and tax increases were proposed for several reasons that the hardline Brexit negotiator felt he could no longer support the government. was filled with

We are [he and the PM] He said he did not agree in any way on Brexit policy, in his first public comment since Brexit on Monday morning. Till the last day we were absolutely in agreement on that and I’m sure Liz Truss and Chris Heaton-Harris will do a great job.

“To become a minister, you have to support collective responsibility and support the government’s decisions, but I couldn’t, so I had to leave,” he said.

Last week he stepped down from threatening to suspend Article 16 of the Protocol as Britain appears to be softening its stance on the matter. London has also abandoned attempts to deprive EU judges of power to oversee the Protocol.

