UK cabinet meeting as pressure on new Covid restrictions increases





The UK cabinet is due to meet late Monday as pressure grows on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain by tightening social restrictions before Christmas.

The UK has reported record levels of Covid-19 cases, and officials and ministers have warned that the full impact of the pandemic is yet to be seen.

The Sun newspaper and the BBC reported that the cabinet is scheduled to meet at 2pm.

First discovered last month in South Africa and Hong Kong, Omicron has traveled the world and has so far been reported in at least 89 countries. Although it is known to be highly contagious, the severity of the disease is not yet clear.

In the UK, 12 people have so far died from the omicron strain, and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said 104 people are currently hospitalized with the strain.

Officials last week warned that hospitalizations could reach new highs as the effects of the recent surge affect the population as a whole.

When asked if the government would impose additional restrictions before Christmas, Raab told Times Radio:

In assessing the situation, we rely very heavily on the actual data coming in and it will take a little longer to evaluate this critical issue for Omicron’s severity.

The decision to limit how people can celebrate Christmas will result in huge political costs for Prime Minister Johnson, whose authority was undermined by questions about whether he and his staff broke lockdown rules last year.

Prime Minister Johnson also sparked a massive uprising in Congress last week as his Conservative lawmakers vehemently opposed tightening COVID-19 rules.

To pass new rules that include ordering people to wear masks in public, Johnson had to rely on the support of the main opposition Labor Party.

On Monday, UK Labor leader Keir Starmer urged Prime Minister Johnson to put an end to the strife and come up with a plan to deal with the growing number of cases. Starmer told reporters that what I would like to see is a government and prime minister joining hands to push a plan that we all hope will be left behind. Reuters

