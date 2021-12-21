LadBabys Sausage Rolls Enters UK Christmas #1 – Billboard





With a little help from Ed Sheeran and Elton John, LadBaby made it to number one coveted British Christmas.

After the first 48 hours of the chart week, LadBaby (YouTubers Mark and Roxanne Hoyle) takes a dramatic place in the chart race with “Sausage Rolls For Everyone,” featuring Ed and Elton.

“Sausage Rolls” is a freshly baked cut from the British singer-songwriter’s current chart leader “Merry Christmas” at the Trussell Trust Food Bank.

The most downloaded song so far this week was number one on the First Look chart according to OCC. This Friday (December 24th) – Christmas Eve – if you hold on to the chart uniques as they are announced, the novelty act will provide a slice of chart history with four consecutive Christmas number 1s.

explore

View the latest videos, charts and news

View the latest videos, charts and news

LadyBaby is currently tied with the Beatles and the Spice Girls by three points each.

By far this week’s most-streamed track was Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’, which reached number one for the first time in 36 years earlier this year, a new record for the longest time for a single to reach number one.

Behind it is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The song peaked at number one for the first time since its release in 1994, and has since held the longest summit ever since.

The punk band The K**ts is bursting with charts with their new #5 song “Boris Johnson Is Still AF**king C**t”. Clocked in in 1 minute, the sequel. “Boris Johnson Is a F**cking C**t”, which made it into the top five last year.

As expected, the Christmas song lights up the First Look chart, which ranks the most popular songs based on first week sales and streaming activity.

The Holiday Tunes of George Ezra, Olivia Dean, Camila Cabello, Andy Williams, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are on the move, Jose “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano is heading towards peak on the official UK singles chart. It is currently ranked 35th.

Sales and streaming deadlines for the annual Christmas chart race are Thursday, December 23 at 23:59 PM GMT ahead of Friday’s big reveal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/music/chart-beat/ladbaby-sausage-rolls-ed-sheeran-and-elton-john-race-uk-christmas-no-1-1235012715/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos