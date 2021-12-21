Omicron Dominates New COVID Cases in US; first known death reported | Coronavirus pandemic News





Omicron cases account for 73.2% of new infections in the United States over the past week, with Texas reporting the first death from the variant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads faster than the Delta variant and causes infections in people who have already been vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 disease.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sounded the warning as US health officials reported that Omicron now accounted for 73.2% of new cases over the past week, and the first known death of the Country related to the variant is reported in the state of Texas.

There is now consistent evidence that Omicron spreads much faster than the Delta variant, Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva on Monday.

Meanwhile, Israel has added the United States to its no-fly list, citing concerns over the spread of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

New Zealand also announced on Tuesday that it would delay plans to reopen until the end of February, fearing a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Here are the latest updates:

1 hour ago (04:50 GMT)

Australian pm rules out lockdowns despite skyrocketing Omicron

Australia must get past the government’s heavy hand and authorities must stop shutting down people’s lives with COVID-19 lockdowns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday as daily infections in the country hit a new high pandemic.

We have to overcome the government’s heavy hand and we have to treat Australians like adults, Morrison told reporters, urging authorities to abandon a culture of mask mandates and social distancing rules.

Were not going back to blockages. Were moving forward to live with this virus with common sense and responsibility.

2 hours ago (03:54 GMT)

First Omicron-Related Death Reported in U.S. State of Texas

Texas Harris County reported its first death linked to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, a man who was not vaccinated, the county health department said in a statement.

It is believed to be the first known death of Omicron in the United States, ABC News reported.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters news agency on the matter.

The victim, aged 50 to 60, was at a higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19 because he was not vaccinated, the health department said in a statement.

BREAKING First #Omicron death in the United States in Texas in an unvaccinated ** re-infected ** man after previously having # COVID19. New studies on convalescent blood from survivors (Alpha, Beta, or Delta variants) show little or no neutralizing defense against Omicron. Please #Vaccinate & Boost pic.twitter.com/SjB39XxjNU

Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 21, 2021

5 hours ago (01:25 GMT)

New Zealand delays reopening of plans over Omicron concerns

New Zealand said on Tuesday it would delay plans to reopen until the end of February, fearing a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

New Zealand previously announced that non-quarantine travel would reopen by mid-January for New Zealand citizens and residents of Australia, and for foreign tourists by April.

There is no doubt that this is disappointing and will turn many vacation plans upside down, but it is important to clearly outline these changes today so that they can have time to review these plans, the Minister of Justice said. COVID-19 response, Chris Hipkins, in a statement.

6 hours ago (00:06 GMT)

Singapore finds suspected Omicron cluster in gym

Singapore’s health ministry said it has detected a cluster of three gym-related COVID-19 cases, two of which have tested positive for the Omicron variant. The result for the remaining case is pending.

All three people have been fully immunized and are showing mild symptoms.

The health ministry is isolating cases through contact tracing, he added.

7 hours ago (23:37 GMT)

Omicron now dominating the Covid-19 variety in the United States: health authorities

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the main strain of coronavirus in the United States, accounting for 73.2% of new cases in the past week for which data is available, according to health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the peak for the week ending Saturday.

During the same period in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Omicron accounted for 96.3% of new cases.

