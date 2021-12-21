UK hints at ban on Chinese imports with forced labor link – POLITICO





Britain could follow Washington to ban goods imported through forced labor from China’s Xinjiang province, according to a senior British minister in London.

The proposal drew skeptical Conservative lawmakers lining up in China to urge the British government to put pressure on Asian conglomerates over treatment of the region’s ethnic Uyghur minority.

A bill passed by the US Congress earlier this month would ban goods from all or part of the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove to customs officials clear and convincing evidence that forced labor was not used in production.

The UK announced last year it would impose fines on large companies that do not show that its products are not related to forced labor. But critics have dismissed the move as a toothless bureaucracy.

Trade Secretary Penny Mordant has hinted that the UK could go further if the US moves. We are always reviewing these things, she told POLITICO. I think a new movement is taking place in that space. [the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] I’m watching you very, very carefully.

Prominent Conservative MPs want the UK to follow similarly strong legislation. Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said Britain should not purchase products made from slave labor in Xinjiang, adding: In the new year, we look forward to hearing more about the government’s progress in reviewing imports and exports to Xinjiang.

Rep. Ian Duncan Smith, Nusrat Ghani and Tim Lawton, who have been sanctioned by China for speaking anti-government comments along with Tugendart, have also called for an import ban.

Duncan Smith said governments have failed to get businesses to verify the origin of their products. The only way to make it right at the end of the day is to force it, the former Conservative leader said. There are all kinds of products that you need to search at customs.

Ghani said it was embarrassing for Americans to allow their supply chains to be cleaner than ours. She said the government must step in the outcome of an unofficial British Uyghur tribunal that this month determined that China had committed a genocide in Xinjiang.

Ghani said the UK should follow the US. Because this genocide takes us straight to the coast where our products are on display.”

Former Secretary of State Loughton said all other Western democracies that respect human rights must lead in Washington. He added that it is completely unacceptable for British consumers to be tricked into buying fabrics or other goods produced by slave labor in China. The government should introduce similar legislation as an urgent matter.

That view was echoed by fellow Chinese hawk, Bob Seely. He said the import ban should not be viewed as a sign of aggression against other countries and “we must recognize the threats and the world is not the world we want.”

Ministers could be desperate not to upset China, he said. However, normal business cannot be conducted when there is a serious human rights violation.

Mordaunt said: We’re not only one of the leading forces when it comes to modern slavery, we’re building systems so consumers, investors, and employers can see what’s happening at every level of the supply chain.

Want more analysis from POLITICO? POLITICO Pro is a premium intelligence service for professionals. From financial services to trade, technology, cybersecurity and more, Pro provides the real-time intelligence, deep insights and breaking news you need to stay ahead. e-mail [email protected] Request a free trial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-could-impose-chinese-forced-labor-import-ban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos