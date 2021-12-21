US sets 55 miles per gallon fuel efficiency standard for 2026 models





The Biden administration on Monday raised fuel efficiency standards for passenger cars and light trucks, saying the new standards will reduce pollution and save consumers billions of dollars at the gas pump.

Automakers are set to achieve an average 55 mpg for their entire fleet for cars and light trucks by the 2026 model year, up from the administration’s standard of 43 mpg Trump for that year. The fleet-wide mileage standard for the current 2021 model year is 40 mpg.

The new rules will save U.S. drivers between $ 210 billion and $ 420 billion in fuel costs through 2050, the Environmental Protection Agency said, based on government estimates of future fuel prices. Even after factoring in higher purchase prices for cleaner vehicles, each buyer would still save about $ 1,000 over the life of their vehicle starting in model year 2026, the EPA said.

The EPA said the higher standards would reduce pollution in the transportation sector, which it says is the number one source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

We are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that harms people and our planet while saving families money, said EPA Administrator Michael Regan, surrounded by electric vehicles and of a charging station during a signing ceremony in front of the agency’s headquarters.

Newsletter Sign-Up

WSJ Pro Sustainable Enterprise

A weekly look at environmental, social and governance issues and strategies for business decision-makers.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the lobby group for auto manufacturers and suppliers, said it would be difficult to achieve higher fuel standards without federal support to help the industry transition to electric vehicles.

The $ 2 trillion social spending and climate bill passed by the House is said to have provided around $ 20 billion in tax credits to electric vehicle buyers, in addition to other funding to boost investment in domestic battery manufacturing and factories. But on Sunday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.), the deciding vote, said he would oppose the bill, likely condemning the package as it is currently drafted.

Eric Mayne, spokesperson for Jeep manufacturer Stellantis NV, said the EPA’s announcement underscores the urgency of adopting a wide range of complementary policies, including incentives for vehicle purchases, incentives to the fabrication and establishment of a nationwide charging infrastructure, to stimulate a changing market.

Others say the industry is already shifting to electric vehicles. Ford Motor Co., for example, predicts that 40% of global vehicle sales volume will be electric by 2030.

Mr Regan told reporters that the agency’s analysis showed the industry will be able to comply even without more federal funding from Congress. Environmentalists have pointed to industry trends, saying companies are likely to move in this direction even if they are not happy with the exact scope of the rules.

For automakers, it’s the future, said Ramn Cruz, president of the Sierra Club. If you want to stay competitive, you have to.

The new rules will come into effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, expected before the end of the year, and will apply to vehicles from model year 2023. They are stepping up each year until the end of the year. model year 2026, which the EPA says will be the toughest standards in history.

The standards announced Monday are stricter than those initially proposed by the EPA in August. The package Mr Regan signed on Monday limits the flexibility of automakers in how they count the emissions of their fleets. In theory, this reduces pollution faster. It also makes it more difficult for businesses to comply.

Automakers, who applauded the August proposal, said tougher rules are likely to increase up-front costs that could discourage consumer adoption of zero-emission cars and trucks, an issue that could worsen if Congress does not approve more grants, lobbyists said.

Electric truck maker Rivian sought an estimate of its public offering in the tens of billions. But what makes the offer different from other electric vehicle startups? WSJ explains George Downs. Illustration: George Downs

That 55 miles per gallon requirement equates to about 40 miles per gallon in actual driving with stops and starts, the EPA said.

The EPA estimates that companies can comply for the 2026 model year with electric vehicle sales at around 17% and with increased use of efficiency technology.

U.S. consumers have been slow to switch to electric vehicles, which are expected to account for 3-4% of sales this year, Deutsche Bank analysts say.

Auto analysts say drivers’ anxiety about running out of power and the scarcity of charging stations is a major barrier to wider adoption. Electric vehicles generally cost more than comparable gasoline models and there are fewer models to choose from, although automakers are expanding their offerings.

New funding for a nationwide network of charging stations was included in the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill enacted this fall. Atlas Public Policy, a research firm from Washington, DC, said the $ 5 billion spending increase represents more money than government agencies, utilities, and states collectively spent on charging. infrastructure to date.

Mr. Bidens’ new package effectively restores the Obama administration’s rules that were relaxed under former President Donald Trump. Trump-era rules will remain in effect until model year 2022, but next year, auto fleets will need to increase their efficiency by 9.8%. After that, the standards will increase by 5-10% per year, reaching 55 mpg by 2026.

Mr Biden said the establishment of stricter rules now would also push US companies to catch up with their competitors in China, which has become a world leader in batteries and electric vehicles. Automakers will find it easier to meet the standards when they encourage more drivers to buy electric vehicles that produce zero tailpipe emissions.

The goal of electrifying transport is supported by many scientists and climate activists in order to reduce the climate impacts of cars. When cars burn gasoline, they immediately release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Reducing fuel consumption can reduce these emissions, but it is easier to eliminate them by powering cars through the electric grid, which switches to solar, wind and other cleaner energy sources.

The transportation sector accounted for 29% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, according to the EPA, making it the largest source of carbon dioxide from fuel combustion and exceeding the emissions created through power generation and industrial operations. Passenger cars and trucks are the largest source in transportation, accounting for more than a sixth of all the nation’s emissions, according to the EPA.

Sectors’ emissions of carbon dioxide, the most abundant greenhouse gas, have increased 24% since 1990, according to federal data.

—Ben Foldy contributed to this article.

Where climate and money meet

Write to Timothy Puko at [email protected] and Katy Stech Ferek at [email protected]

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-raises-fuel-efficiency-requirements-for-cars-and-light-trucks-11640016001 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos