UK Covid cases surged by 91,743 on its second-largest day on record, up 68% on Monday.





Boris Johnson is leading an ’emergency’ cabinet meeting to discuss the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid strain across the UK amid warnings of up to 6,000 deaths a day.

video loading

Video not available

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

Coronavirus: UK cases rise by 91,743 as Omicron spreads.

An additional 91,743 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the UK as ministers consider new Covid restrictions in the UK.

Boris Johnson is leading an ’emergency’ cabinet meeting to discuss the country’s spiral infection as the Omicron strain spreads across the UK.

The prime minister is said to be considering a ban on indoor mixing after Christmas to control the spread of the new strain.

It comes after horrific new photos of Prime Minister Johnson enjoying wine and cheese with his wife and more than a dozen employees in Downing Street Gardens.

This image was taken in May 2020 when the country was closed and social mixing between families was limited to two people outdoors.

Infections reached an all-time high on December 17, with 93,045 infections recorded, and today’s daily count is well above the 54,661 cases recorded on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed an additional 8,044 Omicron cases in the UK today.

On December 17th, the UK recorded the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

video:

Media Association Image) The number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly across the country (

video:

Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock)

Inpatients have so far remained relatively flat in most parts of the country, but are increasing in London, one of the first Omicron hotspots.

Meanwhile, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has warned that the death toll from COVID-19 could reach up to 6,000 a day if the government does not act.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, No10 is currently examining a range of options to combat variants, and Prime Minister Johnson reportedly favors guidelines over mandatory rules.

According to the report, a two-week circuit breaker lockout is one of the plans being considered within the government.

The UK has stepped up its vaccination efforts to combat the Omicron strain.

video:

AFP via Getty Images)

The ‘level two’ rule says that people can only mix indoors for business purposes, and bars and restaurants must again eat outdoors.

External meetings must adhere to the ‘Six Law’ and safeguards for the vulnerable will return.

But SAGE scientist Professor Stephen Reicher has previously said the post-Christmas restrictions would be too late, urging the government to act now.

Prime Minister Johnson is hoping that last year’s Christmas won’t repeat itself.

Just over a year ago, the prime minister placed most of the country under four-level restrictions banning indoor mixing and closing non-essential shops.

He is under pressure to avoid introducing new regulations amid a potential uprising among Conservative lawmakers.

Nearly 100 Conservative lawmakers voted against the government against Prime Minister Johnson’s ‘Plan B’ element of introducing a coronavirus pass.

The prime minister also faced criticism for his party’s defeat in the North Shropshire by-election and for having his, his wife and staff photographed during lockdown.

The photo of the PM snacking with colleagues and wife in Downing Street Gardens comes after a series of selfish Conservative party rallies while strict coronavirus restrictions are in place.

Get all the latest news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our free Mirror Newsletter.

In a recent photo, a bottle of wine lies on the table where Mr. Johnson was sitting with his wife, and a large chunk of cheese on a nearby plate.

However, No10 emphasized in a statement with Mirror that it was not at fault.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “As I said last week, work meetings are often held in the Downing Street Gardens in the summer. In this case, the staff meeting was held after the No10 press conference.

“Downing Street is the Prime Minister’s home and his workplace. The Prime Minister’s wife lives in Room 10, so the garden is also used legally.”

read more

Women have unfairly denied more than 1 million maternity benefits this year – Your Rights

read more

Restaurant engulfed in 1,600 cancellations, calls for ‘immediate’ help

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-uk-covid-cases-soar-25746635 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos