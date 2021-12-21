Omicron now the dominant American Covid strain in 73% of cases





The fast-spreading omicron variant is now the dominant Covid strain in the United States, accounting for 73% of sequenced cases, according to data released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Omicron has moved the previously dominant delta variant, which the CDC says now accounts for about 26.6% of sequenced cases for the week ending December 18. A week earlier, the delta accounted for 87% of cases compared to 12.6% for omicron, according to the data.

The CDC previously released data for the week ending Dec. 11 showing that omicron accounted for 2.9% of cases, but revised the estimate upward for that period.

The omicron Covid-19 variant was first detected in southern Africa in late November and labeled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on November 26. It is not known exactly when she arrived in the United States although California was the first U.S. state to confirm a case of omicron in the country on December 1, the CDC said one patient developed more symptoms. early November 15th.

Although the variant has been shown to be extremely transmissible, much is still unknown about the severity of the disease it causes.

In some parts of the country, the share of omicron cases is higher than the national figure of 73%. The CDC estimates that it accounts for more than 90% of cases in parts of the northwest, south, southeast and northeast.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that New York City is experiencing a rapid wave of omicron infections, although he expects the wave to peak in a few weeks.

The average number of daily cases in New York City more than doubled in the week ending Friday, December 17, according to the latest data available on the city’s health department website. New York is reporting a seven-day average of more than 7,200 cases per day, up from about 3,200 the week before, an increase of 127%.

De Blasio said people infected with omicron in New York City have had mild symptoms so far, although he noted that there were many unanswered questions and scientists were still researching to determine at how sick people can become after getting the variant. Even if the omicron turns out to be milder than the delta, it could still strain health systems and potentially lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths due to the speed at which it spreads, experts have warned. in infectious diseases.

The United States is reporting a seven-day average of around 130,000 daily cases as of Dec. 19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, up 7% in the past two weeks.

Average daily cases are highest in the Northeast region adjusted for population, according to a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data. Rhode Island, New Hampshire and New York are the three states with the highest number of daily new cases per capita on average in the country.

About 69,000 Americans are hospitalized with Covid-19, according to a seven-day average of US Department of Health and Human Services data as of Thursday, a 14% increase over two weeks. Although rising, this figure remains below the peak of the delta wave when more than 100,000 patients were hospitalized in early September.

CNBC’s Spencer Kimball contributed reporting.

