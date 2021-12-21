Tornadoes and storms that hit the United States were a derecho, according to the National Weather Service | Weather in the United States





The National Weather Services (NWS) storm forecasting center described the multiple tornadoes and thunderstorms that hit the Great Plains and upper Midwest last week following a rare event called derecho.

A derecho, often described as a hurricane inland, is derived from the Spanish word derechos, which means to direct or straight ahead and was first used in 1888 by a chemist and professor of physical sciences.

The storm system struck the north central United States on December 15, separately from the record, deadly tornadoes that devastated many states but caused most damage in Kentucky on the night of December 10.

An echo storm does not have an eye, and its strong winds cause damage in a relatively straight line.

Derechos are relatively rare events, and in the United States they are most likely to occur in the area known as the Corn Belt that stretches from Minnesota and Iowa south and east to the valley. of Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa on December 15. Photograph: Bryon Houlgrave / AP

The December derecho is the first recorded, as they are more likely to occur from May to August, and especially during periods of high heat.

Ryan Maue, an Atlanta-based private meteorologist and former chief scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told The Associated Press that a derecho can develop from a series of distinct storms, usually accompanied by hail and strong winds, which combine to form a larger complex.

When this happens, the storm system can stand on its own, it will continually feed itself, he said, adding: It can cause huge damage with straight line winds.

A 2020 derecho that traveled from eastern Nebraska through Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois reached wind speeds of a major hurricane. The NWS Storm Prediction Center reported winds approaching 100 mph at several locations.

A 2009 storm dubbed a super derecho by the NWS traveled from western Kansas to eastern Kentucky, causing several deaths and injuries, as well as more than $ 500 million in damage as it traveled over 1,000 miles.

Last week, the derecho caused at least 45 tornadoes and extensive damage across the Great Plains and upper Midwest.

Strong wind warnings have been issued for a large area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan. According to poweroutage.us, which follows utility reports, more than 400,000 homes and businesses were without power in Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas.

At least five people have died from the storms.

In a separate announcement, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Saturday that all those missing in the previous deadly tornado that ravaged the state on December 10 have now been found.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/20/us-tornadoes-storms-derecho-national-weather-service The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos