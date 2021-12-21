Brexit could be the poisonous holy grail for England’s Liz Truss – POLITICO





LONDON Liz Truss can’t afford to be soft in Brussels.

Her party, grassroots British Foreign Minister is now responsible for overseeing the post-Brexit relationship between the UK and the EU at all levels. negotiations on trade issues in Northern Ireland; Oversees the implementation of Brexit transactions. It builds close bilateral relations with European capital.

Some observers say they are willing to compromise over the appointment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson following David Frost’s sudden resignation this weekend. Frost, a long-time Johnson right-hander in Brexit, resigned after a sharp shift in Britain’s position at the Northern Ireland Protocol talks.

But any move by the truss on Brexit will be closely watched, especially by European skeptics, as increasingly rebellious conservative supporters threaten to challenge the cornered British prime minister.

A former remnant, Truss graced Brexit qualifications by promoting free trade and a global British message as international trade minister until earlier this year. She is considered a pragmatic minister who is willing to make concessions to close trade deals across the line, increasing her popularity among Conservative lawmakers and lawmakers.

But with the Brexit brief, she can find herself in between a rock and a difficult position. On the one hand, the desire of the majority of Conservative MPs for a hardline approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol conflict and, on the other hand, the growing desire of voters for the development of the country.

The final decision on whether to end the agreement with the EU rests with Johnson. However, perceived as Truss’ misguided move could jeopardize her chances of success in future Conservative leadership contests where she is considered a strong contender.

Will Tanner, director of the Onward think tank and former No. 10 adviser, said Johnson’s decision to deliver a Brexit brief to the Truss is a recognition of her skills and an opportunity to show that she is a serious negotiator.

She has to offer the best deal she can for the UK, and that will be true whether she is a leadership contender or not, he said. That’s a daunting task given the demands of some of the party’s most European skeptics, but ultimately she will want to arrive at a solution, as failing to do so will have very important economic consequences for Britain, especially in the short term. It comes from an epidemic.

Truss’ first words about Brexit will be a good indicator of whether she will seek a compromise or continue with Frost’s hardline strategy, said one person familiar with the foreign secretary.

The former means that he decides he can get away with a compromise without sacrificing his popularity and tries to turn it into a victory without hindering it. [to] They said they keep trying to be a PM.

If the latter, she judged uncompromising without compromising her popularity, and embraces the toughest positions, whatever NI means. [Northern Ireland].

man in the shadows

Truss will lead and chair protocol discussions in the EU-UK Joint Committee and the Joint Partnership Committee, which oversee the Brexit Divorce Agreement and Trade Agreement respectively.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said Monday that all responsibility for Frosts, including a controversial review of EU-inherited laws, would shift from the Cabinet Office to the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Administration (FCDO).

Given Truss’ extensive expansion overview, her department has recently swallowed up the amount of international travel associated with its international development portfolio. There is a lot of interest in her agent Chris Heaton-Harris. He replaced Wendy Morton as the former Transport Minister and now the European Minister for FCDO.

Heaton-Harris is a true blue Brexiteer who served as MEP for 10 years and chaired the European Study Group of Conservative European Skeptics MPs. Conservative Heaton-Harris provoked outrage among British scholars when he wrote to the university’s vice-chancellor in 2017 asking for copies of each university and the names of scholars involved in teaching European issues related to Brexit. aroused. Syllabus and online lectures on the UK’s exit from the EU.

He raised an eyebrow after meeting the heads of the far-right Spanish party Vox in Westminster. The government said at the time he did not have a ministerial qualification, but one of the Vox politicians, Ivn Espinosa de los Monteros, said Brexit was a major topic of conversation.

His appointment to FCDO helped reassure conservative European skeptics who were disappointed by Frosts’ sudden resignation. However, business leaders’ hopes that a solution to Northern Ireland’s trade turmoil could soon be found has waned.

A lot of people are really worried because the person doing the day-to-day will be ERG Chairman Chris Heaton-Harris. He has no love for Europe, the business representative said. We need a calm, level head. We are concerned that he will be able to provide what the business needs.

Although Tanner described Heaton-Harris as a very capable and sober man, the new minister could play a decisive role in resolving the Northern Ireland trade dispute and convincing Britain’s Brexit loyalists that a compromise was acceptable.

The Conservatives are currently on a fever pitch and it is very likely that the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations will shake the government’s balance. Any deal reached must win the trust of the Conservative backbench, he said.

low expectations

The news of Frost’s departure on Saturday night bombed Belgravia diplomats in London. But when talking about the future, diplomats prefer to be cautious.

The Truss-led EU is looking forward to calmer negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol and other Brexit fronts, a member state envoy warned that it will depend on how much political space and responsibility is given to Heaton-Harris.

The diplomat noted Truss’ clear interest in the Conservative leadership, saying: The big question is whether she’ll leave the Holy Grail she wrote to Heaton-Harris or a dominant role in the document.

The second diplomat said she was unlikely to go into the same level of detail as David Frost, while the third one summed up the general state of mind of the EU as a whole. We are in wait-and-see mode.

However, Frost’s resignation received relief from the Continent. The former Brexit secretary had few friends among EU officials and diplomats and complained that his demands were based on anti-EU, libertarian ideologies rather than economic grounds. Brussels has criticized London’s claims to reduce the role of the European Union Court of Justice in resolving disputes in Northern Ireland.

Brexit was well aware of these criticisms, but he needed maximum freedom in Brexit’s dividend. He admitted to directing officials to curb the urge to be kind and friendly with EU counterparts during difficult Brexit negotiations.

Block hopes that Truss, now regarded as competent, charming and humorous, will become a more friendly opponent whenever Brexit-related disputes arise. Truss described herself as one of the more ideological Conservative politicians in an interview with POLITICO in March, but in Brussels the feeling is that she can end her talks on the Protocol and be more determined to focus on other important issues with the EU. there is. , such as against Russia in Eastern Europe and cyberspace.

In an interview with reporters on Monday, Frost ruled out soft access to talks in Northern Ireland as a result of his resignation. Till the last day we were absolutely in agreement on that and Liz Truss and Chris Heaton-Harris Im sure will do a great job.

Emilio Casalicchio contributed to the report.

