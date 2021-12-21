Britain accused of abandoning poor world as aid turned into colonial investment | support





The UK government has been criticized by NGOs and unions for pursuing a colonial post-Brexit fantasy at the expense of the world’s poorest countries, urging Liz Truss to continue to focus on poverty reduction rather than geopolitical means.

In a joint letter to the Foreign Minister, the group criticized the rebranding of the UK’s development investment sector, which will see the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) become British International Investment (BII) next year.

This new strategy and name change appears to repurpose BII as an institution focused solely on private sector investment and profit creation rather than development goals and poverty reduction. ), the Catholic Office of Overseas Development (Cafod) and Unison.

Rather than investing in the projects most closely linked to job creation and poverty reduction in general, with the hope that economic benefits will flow to the world’s most marginalized communities, UK aid maintains strong poverty reduction powers and supports decent job creation. You should. To maintain international credibility, they said.

When Truss announced the CDC’s overhaul last month, she claimed it as part of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO) Freedom Strategic Network, outlining BII’s plans to leverage private capital to invest in Asian and African countries. explained. and the Caribbean.

Observers said there is an implicit message that the government is looking at BII as an alternative to loans from China.

Truss said these changes will help grow economies in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean.

But already outraged by the government’s cut of the aid budget from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5% of gross national income, NGOs have denounced the rhetoric as well as the substantive changes to how British aid is being used.

In a letter to CDC’s new chairman, Diana Layfield, this week as well, NGOs and unions warn that increased funding for BII will lead to catastrophic cuts in other subsidy-based aid spending areas.

Ultimately, they add, more UK aid will be focused on projects, countries and sectors that provide economic benefits to the UK, rather than the world’s most marginalized communities.

The remainder of the UK aid budget, which has been cut during times like the global health crisis and climate collapse, in particular, should be given priority to institutions with a proven track record of meeting development goals.

The letter said it was “very concerned” that the change appeared to have been made without consultation with civil society or trade unions.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said: “After being left in the dark about plans for UK international investment, ministers should consult with trade unions and other civil society groups to ensure decent work and poverty reduction. It’s time to do it. The heart of the organ works.

Daniel Willis, a development finance activist at Global Justice Now, said: “While British aid has a clear role to play in supporting the Southern Hemisphere and combating climate change during the pandemic, the government instead “I’m chasing a fantasy,” he said.

After cutting $4 billion in aid budgets already this year, the government’s expansion and rebranding of the role of BIIs will see further cuts in subsidized aid and more money being used instead for for-profit and inefficient private sector projects. Will be.

The CDC said it would invest $3 billion to help emerging economies, particularly in Africa and Asia, achieve the Paris Agreement goals.

But Graham Gordon, head of public policy at Cafod, said at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last month that developing countries asked for more climate financing in the form of grants rather than loans, and the new proposal for BII could result in those countries holding more debt. there is.

As Secretary of State overseeing BII directly, Liz Truss said all future UK climate finance should be provided as grants rather than loans, and if he can’t show how to provide subsidy-based finance, he should stop future spending on BII.

Unisons International Officer Mark Beacon said: Instead, we need to fund quality public services to reduce global problems like poverty and inequality.

An FCDO spokesperson said: No country in the world has ever emerged from poverty without a stable and long-term investment. Stable and honest sources of finance are needed to prevent low and middle income countries from taking on unsustainable debt and to make them freer, richer and safer.

British International Investment will serve as a key vehicle for driving investment and economic opportunity across Asia, Africa and the Caribbean, including some of the world’s poorest countries.

