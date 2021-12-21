



The UK government borrowed $17.4 billion in November, beating economists’ forecasts and suggesting that debt could far exceed government officials’ forecasts if the Omicron coronavirus strain slows the economy as expected.

Excluding last year, this is the highest November borrowing since comparable records began 30 years ago. During last year’s vacation planning period, Rishi Sunak’s Treasury Department set a continuous peacetime record for monthly borrowing by covering the cost of 80% of her salaries and business support plans for millions of people.

Significant borrowing continued in 2021, with $136 billion borrowed between April and November, according to data released by the National Statistical Office on Tuesday. This is the second highest since the record began in 1993.

Borrowings in November were higher than the $16 billion forecast in a Reuters survey of economists. Higher debt interest costs of 4.6 billion and increased spending on vaccine programs and testing and tracking contributed to the higher figure.

Government borrowing will come under more scrutiny within the Conservative Party in the coming months. Public sector net debt stood at 2.3 trillion won as of the end of November, accounting for 96.1% of GDP. The debt-to-GDP ratio was the highest since March 1963 at 98.3%.

Sunak and the Treasury Department are thought to have stepped back on proposals for more coronavirus restrictions, in part because of the government’s cost of reintroducing financial aid to businesses that will be shut down, and officials previously believed that the cost of the regular booster jab briefed about it. But businesses have been claiming they are suffering from quasi-closures anyway, with customers leaving crowded spaces to avoid contracting the coronavirus before Christmas.

Sunak said in its October budget that it would cut its borrowings from 7.9% of GDP for the current fiscal year ending in April to 3.3% next year.

However, the emergence of the Omicron variant has the potential to slow GDP growth and reduce tax revenues as people spend far less at bars and restaurants. This means that official projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility may have underestimated how much the government will have to borrow to cover spending next year.

British economist Bethany Beckett at Capital Economics said: “These data predate the recent surge in coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron strain, and it is likely that virus restrictions will be tightened again in the near future.” Although the economy is better responding to regulations under the new wave, it is still suspected that it will trigger a deterioration in public finances through reduced tax revenues and the potential reintroduction of government-funded initiatives.

