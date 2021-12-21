Kelly Clarksons, ex Brandon Blackstock, will not be kicked off the ranch





Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock. Shutterstock (2)

Close. Kelly Clarkson has lost the fight to get her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock kicked off their Montana ranch amid their ongoing divorce battle, Us Weekly can confirm.

Kelly recently suffered a major legal setback in an attempt to evict Brandon from the Montana property the judge assigned to him only, a source exclusively told Us. He lived there and said he did not have the financial means to buy his own residence at the moment, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.

The 39-year-old Miss Independent singer, who was declared legally single in August, addressed the court in a virtual hearing on November 11 regarding the ongoing issue regarding the couples ranch, which Blackstock, 44, has refused to leave after their separation.

The judge sided with Brandon and ruled in his favor, the order just hasn’t been officially signed, the insider adds.

Confirmed to us in June 2020 that Clarkson filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. News of the split came after the duo were quarantined for a few months at their Montana home with children River, 7, and Remington, 5, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They clashed on so many levels and being in quarantine together heightened their issues to the point of no return, a source close to Clarkson Us said at the time.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host and talent manager reached a custody agreement on their children in November 2020. We confirmed at the time that the musician had been granted primary custody and the duo would share physical and legal custody. joint. (Blackstock is also the father of two from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.)

Earlier this year, Us confirmed that the former American Idol winner would be required to pay her ex $ 150,000 a month in spousal support. Clarkson must pay Blackstock $ 45,601 per month in child support, bringing the total owed to him each month to $ 195,601, according to court documents.

Clarkson has successfully sold its 20,000 square foot Nashville mansion and 10,000 square foot farm in Encino, Calif., In the past year. However, the ex-spouses continued to argue over Montana ownership.

Blackstock has lived on the ranch since their separation, which costs $ 81,000 a month to maintain, according to court documents obtained by Us in August. The Fort Worth, Texas native has previously said he wants to quit the entertainment industry and become a full-time breeder and rodeo sponsor.

While Clarksons’ attempt to sell the Montana ranch was denied in August, a judge ordered Blackstock to pay the maintenance costs associated with the property. If it fails to keep up with the payments, Clarkson can file another request for sale.

That same month, the UglyDolls star was granted most of the couple’s assets, including the Montana estate.

Clarkson and Blackstock are set to appear in court again in February 2022 to discuss their ownership, and then again in June 2022.

