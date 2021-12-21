Gun purchases accelerated in the United States from 2020 to 2021, study finds | Gun control in the United States





Firearms purchases accelerated in the United States in 2020-2021 compared to 2019, with more than 5 million adults first becoming gun owners between January 2020 and April 2021, up from 2, 4 million adults in 2019, research on new gun owners finds.

The survey, conducted by Professor Matt Miller of Northeastern University and published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine, shows that between January 2019 and April of this year, around 7.5 million people, or 2.9 % of all American adults who had never owned guns bought them.

Most, about 5.4 million people, took the weapons to homes that had none before.

The proportion of gun sales to new gun owners versus existing gun owners is about the same at 20%, Miller told The Guardian. What has changed is the volume of firearms purchases.

According to the study, the total number of firearm purchases increased from 13.8 million to 16.6 million between 2019 and 2020. Of these, about half of all new gun owners to fire were women and almost half were people of color.

According to the study, 55% of new gun owners were white, 20.9% were black and 20% Hispanic. But that distribution, the author says, was in place before the start of the pandemic. New gun owners are more likely to be black and more likely to be female, Miller says.

What worries researchers is not that gun sales increased during the pandemic, but that more households now have guns, potentially putting more families at risk of having guns. fire at home.

The health consequences of the recent increase in the number of personal and household gun owners will be borne not only by American adults who have recently become new gun owners, but also by millions of others. people who live with them, including around 5 million children who have been newly exposed to domestic firearms since 2019, according to the study.

Within this increase in ownership, according to Miller, there is a disproportionate increase in gun exposure among African American households.

How much of the increase can be attributed to the pandemic is unclear, as the background checks on which most gun studies are extrapolated do not record the reasons for the sales.

Coinciding with the WHO declaration on the pandemic in March 2020, there was an acceleration in gun sales superimposed on a more gradual increase that was apparent over the past 15 years, and that acceleration was quite dramatic. , Miller says. There were almost 1.5 million new gun owners in 2020, a substantial increase from 2019.

While gun statistics are notoriously difficult to apply to actual events, the increase in gun sales does not necessarily suggest an increase in violent crime, or necessarily an increase in accidents and suicides.

But about 5.4 million of the 7.5 million new gun owners over the past two years had previously lived in unarmed homes. According to the study, this increase collectively puts 11 million more people in these homes at risk from domestic firearms.

For those 5 million children, 5 million new gun owners and 6 million adults they live with, the risks placed on them are the first day the gun enters the home, says Miller. We know that when a gun enters a home, the owner’s risk of suicide increases fourfold, and the risk to other people in the home, including children, increases.

Depending on whether the trend in new gun owners continues or not, it may take time for the increase to be reflected in the statistics at the population level. Even though we don’t see an immediate increase in gun suicides and accidents among the population as a whole, it still doesn’t mean that the people in these homes haven’t been at a higher risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/20/us-gun-purchases-2020-2021-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos